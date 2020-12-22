JACKSON • State lawmakers have again entertained the idea of allowing the city of Okolona’s electric department to offer broadband services to its customers, but questions remain about the sustainability and feasibility of the proposal.
Leaders of the state Senate and House of Representatives local and private committee conducted a joint hearing last week, and solicited input on the broadband proposal from a state utility regulator, the mayor of Okolona and a Chickasaw County supervisor.
“We’re talking about providing a service to disenfranchised children and adults across the spectrum because the service is greatly needed,” Okolona Mayor Sherman Carouthers told the committee.
Mississippi municipalities under state law are currently barred from offering broadband services to customers, and Okolona is asking the Legislature to make an exception and allow the Okolona Electric Power Company to provide the service.
Okolona Electric Power Company serves customers in parts of Chickasaw, Clay, Lee and Monroe Counties.
Carouthers and other city officials have asked state lawmakers before to grant them an exception to the current broadband law.
Earlier this year, during this past legislative session, state Sen. Ben Suber, R-Houston, filed a bill that would have allowed Okolona to offer broadband service. The bill did advance out of committee, but then committee chair Sen. Chad McMahan, R-Guntown halted its progress by sending the bill back to committee, saying it needed further research.
The Mississippi Legislature in 2019 allowed rural electric power associations to offer internet service, and many associations in Northeast Mississippi have begun building broadband infrastructure. Last week, Mississippi was awarded $495 million in federal subsidies to offer broadband in underserved areas.
Sherman said that if legislators last year had approved the local and private bill, the city might have received a portion of those federal funds.
Brandon Presley, the state’s northern district public service commissioner, said he sympathizes with Okolona and even advocated on behalf of previous proposals allowing the city to offer internet service. However, he said there’s now no way that the city could receive any of the federal dollars for broadband services.
“The horse has left the barn on the $500 million,” Presley said. “And that’s just to be totally honest.”
Presley said he wants to find a way to work with Chickasaw County and Okolona to ensure that its customers have access to broadband, but he encouraged the city to work with electric cooperatives near them to service the customers instead.
Lawmakers at the hearing also raised concerns that Okolona has not conducted a recent feasibility study or reassured the state that taxpayers would not suffer consequences if the broadband program went bankrupt.
McMahan, the chairman of the Senate Local and Private Committee, said that he wants to make sure that the citizens receive broadband, but he wishes to do so in a way that is sustainable and financially feasible for the area and the state.
The two-term senator also said he believed the best way for the city to move forward is “to partner with a private company” to serve broadband to the community and possibly create an independent entity separate of the city’s electricity department.