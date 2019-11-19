KOSCIUSKO • The Attala County branch of the NAACP, along with four black plaintiffs, is suing the prosecutor who has tried Curtis Flowers six times for the same crime, alleging the prosecutor has a historic pattern of striking potential black jurors.
The lawsuit, filed in federal court on Monday, seeks an injunction to stop Doug Evans, the district attorney for the state’s fifth judicial district, from excluding black people from serving on juries. The suit wants a court to monitor the jury selection process.
“Evans took office in 1992, and since that time, he and his assistants have employed a policy, custom, or usage of discriminatorily striking Black jurors with peremptory challenges,” the lawsuit claims. “If a Black prospective juror is not successfully challenged for cause, there is a 50 percent chance that Evans’ office will strike him or her with a peremptory challenge. If the prospective juror is white, the strike rate falls to 11 percent.”
Evans or a representative from his office could not immediately be reached for comment at his office in Grenada.
A peremptory challenge is when a lawyer removes someone from a jury pool and does not have to give a specific reason for striking the person. However, in the 1986 U.S. Supreme Court case Batson v. Kentucky, the nation’s highest court ruled that attorneys cannot strike a person from serving on a jury solely on the basis of race.
In June, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in a 7-2 majority opinion that Evans did intentionally strike black people from serving on the jury connected to the most recent trial of Flowers. As a result, the court overturned the conviction of Flowers and remanded the case back down to the state.
However, the current lawsuit alleges that Evans has a record of discriminatory jury selection beyond the Flowers case.
Christopher Kemmit, senior counsel for the NAACP’s Legal Defense and Education Fund, told the Daily Journal that while the Supreme Court did establish that Evans kept black people from serving on the jury, he is asking the federal court district to enforce and monitor the higher court’s ruling.
“Evans is functionally saying that black citizens of the fifth judicial district are second class citizens,” Kemmit said.
Kemmit said he hopes the district court can force Evans to show and document that he is abiding by the rulings of the U.S. Supreme Court.
Brian Rigby of Tupelo has watched a jury convict and sentence Flowers to death four times for the 1996 slaying of Rigby's mother and three others at the Tardy Furniture Store in Winona.
Each of those convictions has been overturned. Two other trials for Flowers ended in mistrial.
Rigby told the Daily Journal that he wasn’t surprised by the NAACP’s lawsuit but called Evans a “tremendous man” based on everything he knew about the prosecutor.
“I don’t think he’s a racist,” Rigby said.
Flowers is in the custody of the Winston-Choctaw County Regional Correctional Facility. His lawyers have filed motions before the court requesting Flowers receive bail and that the charges against him be dismissed.