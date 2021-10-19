WHEELER • A pumpkin sits on Monte Garrett's desk in her classroom at each October.
This year, the pumpkin is painted pink with Wonder Woman symbol and the word "survivor" inscribed in the shell. A ribbon stands in place of the "o."
The 51-year-old Wheeler native has received a decorated pumpkin from a student's mother each year for the past three years. These simple, heartfelt gifts are a testament to Garrett's fight against breast cancer and are a symbol of hope moving forward.
'It was rough': A diagnosis and multiple surgeries
In July 2019, Garrett, who has taught math at Wheeler High School for 30 years, had a routine OB-GYN visit and mammogram in Tupelo with Dr. Eric Webb of North Mississippi Health Services.
"I was not expecting anything to be wrong because I had not felt anything, Dr. Webb had never felt anything," Garrett said.
But a few days later, Garrett got a phone call: She needed an additional scan at the NMMC Breast Care Center. So, had another mammogram in early August and was told she'd need a biopsy on the spot they'd found, whether it was cancer or not.
Garrett was teaching a class when she received a call with the results of her biopsy: Stage 1 invasive ductal carcinoma.
»RELATED: Tupelo Breast Care Center Director Missy Cole fights breast cancer with 'grit, grace and gratitude'
Garrett had stepped outside her classroom to take the call, and it took her several moments before she could regain her composure, face her students and finish the day.
"It was rough, but it gave me a chance to talk to my kids at school," she said.
Garrett told her students what she was facing and told them she didn't know what was going to happen or how much school she'd miss. She just needed their prayers.
Garrett connected with Dr. Danny Sanders, a general surgeon at North Mississippi Medical Center, to discuss her options.
Because she was only 48 years old at the time of diagnosis and she had a grandmother who had also had breast cancer, the doctors recommended genetic testing.
It turned out she had the CHEK2 gene mutation, which is associated with increased chances of developing cancer, including breast cancer. The medical team decided it would be best for Garrett to have a double mastectomy rather than a lumpectomy.
The surgery took place on the last day of August, and the reconstruction process began shortly thereafter.
"I didn't have the luxury of everything going perfect," Garrett said. "I had issues."
She had a total of four surgeries: the double mastectomy in Aug. 2019, a capsulectomy in Dec. 2019, a latissimus muscle dorsal flap reconstruction because of thinning skin in February 2020, and a final surgery to wrap up the reconstruction process in May 2020.
The scores from her Oncotype tumor profiling test came back low, so she didn't have to have radiation or chemotherapy after her surgeries. But because her cancer is estrogen-positive, she has to take an estrogen blocker for at least five years.
'You can't do this on your own'
Garrett made it through with the support of her students, fellow teachers and the Wheeler community, along with her husband, Chad, and two daughters, Madison and Marley.
She continued to teach classes between surgeries in 2019 and early 2020.
"Every time they released me, I came right back," Garrett said. "I missed a lot of work, but I would come back, teach and have surgery."
Students brought her cake and Bible verses they'd written down. They made pink and white bracelets reading "Garrett Strong." Shirts were printed with messages like "Her Fight Is Our Fight" and "#montestrong."
Garrett advises women to find their own system of support when they're diagnosed with breast cancer.
"The support system is what people really need," Garrett said. "You need somebody that's behind you to support you and pray for you, and this whole school did."
She was scheduled to come back to school after spring break in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down schools for the remainder of the school year. Although the closures gave her extra recuperation time at home, the virus also changed the way educators teach. Garrett had to "adapt everything."
"It was hard. I don't know how I actually got through it," Garrett said. "I look back on it like 'How did I get through that?'"
Prayer helped. Garrett prayed constantly and had prayer support from her community and Wheeler Baptist Church. Ultimately, her battle with breast cancer strengthened her faith.
"A lot of times, people think they can do things on their own," Garrett said. "This lets you realize that you can't do this on your own. You have to have somebody helping you through."
Throughout her battle, people were always looking out for Garrett and her family. She never felt alone.
"People were constantly checking on me, they were constantly bringing me food, they were feeding my family when I couldn't get up to cook," Garrett said. "People were taking care of us."
Learning to be strong
Garrett said Breast Cancer Awareness Month has taken on a whole new meaning after having had cancer herself.
"It means a lot to us who have gone through it, and it's also like you have a community," she said. "As soon as you find out you have cancer, somebody else is going to find out they have cancer. And they'll call you almost immediately. So I have been a mentor to other people too and people have mentored me."
She appreciates the ways in which Breast Cancer Awareness Month makes women aware that they do need to have regular mammograms because "whether they think it would happen to them or not, it could."
Garrett now stresses the the importance of mammograms to friends, and said she's thankful for the technician that discovered her cancer, which was small and very far back in her left breast, near the chest wall.
"I wouldn't have felt it," Garrett said, adding that the doctor wouldn't have either. "If that person hadn't done their job, who knows where it would have been now. I am so thankful for that lady."
Throughout all of the doctor's appointments, tests and surgeries, Garrett had to learn how to be strong.
"I wouldn't call myself strong," Garrett said. "But I've had to learn to be strong. I knew I wasn't going to give up because I love my kids. I had to to be here for them."
One small comfort for Garrett among the chaos of a breast cancer diagnosis and the subsequent surgeries was being able to know the risk for her daughters early.
She said her daughters have a 50/50 chance of having the gene mutation, so they have to get tested when they feel they're ready.
"When they feel like they're ready to know, I want them to know," Garrett said. "It's bad, but I'm glad I found out."