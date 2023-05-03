TUPELO — A Lee County Chancery Court chancellor has ruled in favor of the residents of a Tupelo subdivision fighting to prevent the opening of a sober living center within the neighborhood.
In his final judgment, released Monday, Lee County Chancery Court Chancellor Bradley Tennison found that the city of Tupelo did not violate the Fair Housing Act when it supported an argument from residents of the Meadow Lake subdivision suing to stop the opening of 1st Step Sober Living, LLC., a communal sober living home, within the neighborhood.
In August 2020, the Development Services Department learned of a venture between a property owner in Meadow Lake named William Brand and CEO Scott Smith and Operations Manager Patrick Elkins of 1st Step Sober Living to locate a sober living home in the neighborhood.
A group of residents sued 1st Step, claiming it violated the subdivision’s covenants. The individuals countersued the residents and the city, arguing that people recovering from a substance abuse addiction are a federally protected class and that the city violated the Fair Housing Act when it denied the company the necessary permits to open the facility.
The court, however, did not find the center’s argument compelling.
“The court concludes … that the restrictive covenants of Meadow Lake Park Subdivision and the ordinances and codes of the City of Tupelo are applicable to the subject residence and are not preempted by the Fair Housing Act,” Tennison wrote in his judgment.
Meadow Lake, like many other neighborhoods across the city, state and country, has its own restrictions and covenants, which are specific sets of agreements homeowners make with their homeowner’s association. Part of the subdivision’s restrictions is that all properties within Meadow Lake must be used for private residential purposes. Residents argue that this bars businesses from establishing within the area.
Center representatives argued that their operations were for residential purposes, as recovering individuals would live in the home.
The court found that the center was for-profit, placing nine individuals — eight and one property manager — in a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home at $650 a month. The fair market value for the property's rent is estimated at $1,100, well under the estimated $5,200 the center would make monthly before provisions.
“While there may be a residential aspect to 1st Step's business model and familial camaraderie among its occupants, it is clear that 1st Step's business model involves more than providing a place to eat, sleep and bathe and that its primary purpose is to provide alcohol and drug recovery services for its residents,” Tennison wrote.
In their arguments against the city, attorneys for 1st Step Sober Living argued that those recovering from substance abuse disorder were a protected class under the Fair Housing Act, and that the city refused to make reasonable accommodations to the center.
But the city of Tupelo contended that the center made no specific requests. Tennison also wrote that 1st Step had insufficient proof that they were entitled to Fair Housing Act protections and that allegations of intentional discrimination or disparate treatment toward Elkins or Smith were unfounded.
The center also argued that the city placed extra restrictions upon it, although the court found the city only sought to enforce rental codes for congregate living centers upon the home, which it failed in its first inspection.
Meadow Lake residents also argued that the center’s resident application, which waives resident’s rights, violates the Mississippi Residential Landlord Tenant Act. Tennison agreed, noting the waiver would relieve the homeowner of any obligation to maintain the property.
Residents also sued the city of Tupelo, asking for relief because they believed the city violated its zoning codes. The court found that the residents had insufficient proof that the city failed to adhere to its ordinances and denied relief.
With Tennison’s decision rendered, 1st Step has 30 days from the ruling to appeal to higher courts and 10 days to file post-trial requests.
