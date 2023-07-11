TUPELO — No matter the results of the Aug. 8 primary election, Lee County will have a new 1st District supervisor when the new board starts its term.
Four Republican candidates are vying for the seat that will be left empty with the retirement of current 1st District Supervisor Phil Morgan: Dane Gale, Hal Grissom, William Richey and George C. Rutledge.
With no Democratic candidates in the running, the results of the primary — or its subsequent runoff election should none of the candidates receive an outright majority on election night — will determine the 1st District’s new supervisor.
The Lee County Board of Supervisors comprises five seats, one for each district. Their job is paramount to the county. As policymakers, the board levies taxes, approves bond issues, approves contracts and department heads, authorizes road maintenance and much more.
Only two of the five districts are contested, both with no incumbent, leading to a wide-open pack of candidates.
The 1st District is within the northeastern part of the county and a portion of West Tupelo. The district is the home of Guntown, Auburn, Pratts, Unity, Friendship, Eggville and portions of Baldwyn.
Gale hopes to inject more transparency into meetings
A Mooreville native, Gale, 38, is the youngest candidate running for the position and in the countywide election. He said he believes that is one of his greatest strengths.
Gale is the owner of Gale Construction, a local residential construction company. He previously ran unsuccessfully in the 2019 election against Morgan, losing in a runoff. The experience, he said, was invaluable.
Communication is key in all fields, Gale said, including governance. Gale said he believes the county’s board of supervisors should be more transparent by steaming their meetings via social media and changing the times of those meeting to accommodate those who work a regular work week.
“I think there is a huge lack of communication and transparency on the board,” he said. “No one knows what goes on at that board. Either we need to livestream, or we need to make it a time available after 5 o'clock when whoever wants to come can come.”
This being Gale’s second attempt at the seat, he said many residents remember him from his inaugural campaign, which gets his foot in the door. The reception, he said, has been great.
“I enjoy helping people and enjoy serving people,” he said.
Gale said county roads and the aging jail are two issues he hears about frequently.
“All I can do is try,” he said about addressing issues of infrastructure. “If you don’t have the money, then you can’t do it.”
Grissom sees economic growth as key to bolstering the county
This is Grissom’s first attempt at running for supervisor, and he said he hopes to bring his perspective to the board.
Grissom, 58, is an independent territory manager for Bush Hog, a hay farmer and former cattle farmer. He said he has mulled running for office for over a decade, and because Morgan planned to retire, he saw this year’s election cycle as his chance.
Grissom said he’s always been interested in politics.
Economic growth is the will be Grissom’s primary focus should be he elected to office. Growing the economy, he said, answers all other issues the county’s faces, be it the construction or renovation of the Lee County Jail, road maintenance or brain drain, a term used to describe the phenomenon of young individuals leaving the state for higher-paying jobs elsewhere.
“If we can attract industry that brings more people into the county, then the issues like how to pay for the jail pay for themselves,” he said, adding the county should go after larger industrial companies for higher-paying skilled positions.
As to the issue of brain drain, the Baldwyn native called it a significant problem for the state as more skilled and educated residents of Lee County move to where they can get better jobs. This is seen through the nursing and teacher shortages that began before but were exacerbated by the pandemic.
“Young people, they are the future, and we don’t need to lose our brightest,” Grissom said.
Richey sees major reform for infrastructure maintenance
Richey, 65, who previously ran three unsuccessful campaigns to become 1st District constable, is retired after previously running logistics for his father’s business, Richey Manufacturing. He did trucking, rail and towing and was in the cattle business. He is currently a landlord and hay farmer.
“I’ve always wanted to be in public office, but business always drew me away,” he said. “I see things in our county that need improvement.”
One of Richey’s priorities, he said, would be to reform the Road Maintenance Department. He said he often sees poorly maintained ditches, road signs, overgrown right-of-ways and poor road conditions. From his perspective, he said he believes there is waste in the department, from overpowered tractors to overstocking supplies.
Richey believes disunity among supervisors has been a key issue hindering momentum on several projects. In some cases, board meetings brought heated disagreements, Richey said, noting that if elected, he wants to bring more decorum to the meetings.
“That is not the way for supervisors to operate, to be at one another's neck,” he said. “They are supposed to work together in unison and agree or disagree respectively. I think that is one thing that has been holding us back.”
Richey, who is from the Auburn Community, said supporting the hospital is another issue he believes is a key priority, noting he fears the statewide trend of hospital closures will eventually come to Lee County. He said one way he hopes to fight hospital shortages is through tax incentives to healthcare professionals of $500 off their property taxes a year if they homestead in the county.
Rutledge hopes to remove blight, increase property values
Rutledge, 67, was formerly a part of his family business, Rutledge Construction, with his brothers. The business, which handled highway, bridge and street construction, building construction and public works, dissolved last year.
This election is Rutledge’s first attempt to run for office.
“My commitment is to serve the people of Lee County District 1 by using my work and life experiences, merged with your opinions, to secure a better future for Lee County,” he said.
To Rutledge, who lives in the Big Oaks neighborhood in Tupelo, where he is the president of the homeowners’ association, blight is the No. 1 issue facing the county. It affects property values; in turn, this causes growth to stagnate.
When asked how he would tackle the issue, Rutledge pointed toward the efforts of municipalities in Lee County, including Tupelo and Saltillo. He said he believes the county should create a code enforcement department, adding that other counties in Northeast Mississippi, such as Lafayette County and Desoto County, already have such departments.
“When (properties) are blighted, they have very little value on the tax rolls, so really putting in a new building is one of the cheap, best investments you could make for the community,” he said. “(Building a code enforcement department) is going to take some time.”
Rutledge also said communication is another issue he hopes to address if elected, adding that he believes the board should livestream all their meetings and have recordings of the proceedings for residents to review when requested.
“We have to change how we communicate and get the community involved,” he said, noting that he believed it would be beneficial to have a stream that allows for questions from the audience.
Candidates have different visions for Lee County Jail
Renovating or replacing the Lee County Jail has been a hot-button issue for years, with supervisors floating multiple solutions. With two of the five districts poised for new representation, the future of the county jail will undoubtedly be up for debate.
Gale said he will only support a new jail if the project came within a “reasonable” cost.
“I’m not sitting in that seat, so I don't have the answers for the jail,” he said. “I don’t have the budget; I don’t know what the numbers are. All I’ve heard is, ‘Hey, we need a jail.’ Whether we do or not, I have no clue.”
Grissom said he believes the jail is a top priority for the county that can be improved through an increased economic focus. He said he was not in favor of raising taxes for the construction.
Richey, meanwhile, said he does not support building a new jail because he believes there was no way to do so without significantly increasing taxes on the people of Lee County. The only way he believes he could support constructing a new jail is if the state and federal government force the county to and give them money to do so.
“The jail, at this point, I don’t think we are in dire need of a jail,” he said. “Our jail is not falling apart.”
Rutledge said he is unsure what the solution for the jail but noted he toured the jail recently and believes building a new facility was the answer to the issue.
Rutledge acknowledge the path to getting the jail build could be difficult.
“We need to have a definitive plan and implement it before the federal government tells us what must be done and penalize us for not having done it,” he said.
Editor's note: George Rutledge is married to Daily Journal CFO Rosemary Jarrell.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.