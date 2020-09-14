TUPELO • The Lee County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved on Monday a $24.7 million budget for its next fiscal year. The budget contains no new tax increases and has most of the county's general budget going toward local law enforcement services.
Bill Benson, the county administrator, told the Daily Journal that with economic uncertainty still looming because of the COVID-19 pandemic, supervisors wanted the budget to be largely unchanged from the current fiscal year, which ends Sept. 30.
At $6.6 million, county law enforcement takes up the lion’s share of Lee County’s budget. Just over $3 million will go toward administrative expenses for the Lee County Sheriff’s Department, $2.6 million will go toward the Lee County Adult Jail, and around $985,000 will go toward the county’s juvenile detention center.
The next largest line item in the general budget is “other administrative” costs, which accounts for around $3.7 million of the county’s total budget. Benson said this primarily covers the cost of health insurance and other benefits for county employees.
This year’s budget factors in a 2% raise for all county employees.
“This budget is pretty level compared to the last budget,” Benson said. “The main difference is we have a few election expenses in this budget.”
The county has allotted $500,000 to cover the cost of November’s election, an increase of around $45,000 over the previous fiscal year.
Some county residents will also see a decrease in their taxes. County officials said that the Lee County School District is lowering its tax levy by about four-tenths of a mill, and the Town Creek Master Water Management District will not levy any taxes for the next fiscal year, which is part of an agreement the water district made with the state auditor’s office.
Although the county school district’s millage rate is decreasing this year, the bulk of the property taxes collected by the county will still go to support local education. According to Benson, around 61.6% of Lee County’s tax dollars will go to the county school district. An additional 6.9% of the tax dollars will go to Itawamba Community College.
District 4 Supervisor Tommie Lee Ivy said he was happy with the budget because it contained no additional taxation for county residents.
“A lot of the taxes go to the schools here, and I support education 100%,” Ivy said. “Overall, we’re doing pretty good.”