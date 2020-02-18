TUPELO • County officials approved a request for taxpayer funds to go toward repairing a county bridge after engineering inspectors told the local leaders that the bridge would either have to be repaired soon or close out of safety concerns.
The Lee County Board of supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved for emergency funds of no more than $75,000 be issued to repair a bridge on Palmetto Road that crosses over Coonewah Creek.
Tim Allred, the county’s road manager, told the Daily Journal that when road inspectors called him about the issue, he immediately got in touch with Cook Coggin Engineers, Inc., the company the county uses for its engineering needs, to advise him on what to do.
“Cook Coggin told me what I needed to do. I got an idea together, and I got two prices for the repairs,” Allred told the Daily Journal.
Since the board of supervisors declared the bridge an emergency, county officials will not have to go through the state’s formal bidding process to acquire services to repair the bridge.
Allred said water underneath the creek has eroded some of the pilings underneath the bridge, which led to the safety issue. The bridge will have to be closed while repairs are being made. The bridge is expected to be repaired within 30 days of the structure being closed.
“We need to put more concrete encasements around the pilings,” Allred said.
The need for the bridge repair comes at a time when several county-owned bridges in Northeast Mississippi have been closed after falling into disrepair. While Lee County can typically afford to repair most of its bridge issues, it does have several bridges within the county that are posted with weight limits.
“This is a permanent fix,” Allred said. “It has an 80,000 weight limit rating right now. That’s about the best you can get.”
The bridge lies in District 4 Supervisor Tommie Lee Ivy’s area, and he told the Daily Journal the bridge is one of the most highly traveled bridges in the county.
“About 390 cars use it every day,” Ivy said.
Ivy said he believes it’s a good idea that the road is getting repaired, and he believes if money is spent wisely this can be a long-term solution to the bridge. He said he wishes the bridge wouldn’t have to be closed at all while it’s under repair.
“This is a good idea,” Ivy said. The quicker we get it done, the better.”