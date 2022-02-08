TUPELO • Lee County officials approved the county’s four-year map for road maintenance — but with the caveat that they may go on unforeseen detours along the way.
The Lee County Supervisors voted 4-0 this week to approve the road plan, a list of all streets county officials wanted to repair over the next few years. District 5 Supervisor Billy Joe Holland was absent for the Monday meeting.
County Administrator Bill Benson said the process spawned from an obligation to the state to release the county’s plans for road maintenance, including their estimated costs. He also said it was subject to change.
“The board is required every four years to adopt a four-year road plan,” Benson said. “The road manager tries to come up with what roads, at that time, are the worst condition, but (the board) is not locked into that. The road plan is fluid. They can amend it.”
For 2022, the county listed 43 roads it wants to address. The estimated cost is about $2.5 million for a little over 60 miles of roads.
Road Manager Tim Allred said the list was developed in conjunction with each supervisor.
He expects to get to about 70% of those roads completed with the county's $1.6 million maintenance budget this year.
“We go until the money runs out,” he said. “Once that money runs out, that’s as far as we go this year.”
Allred said the bulk of the roadwork would start in the summer, noting he had asked for board approval to hire a contractor in March. The contractor would go over about half of the roads on the 2022 road plan with a microseal coat rather than asphalt. Microseal coats are surface coatings on existing roads designed to extend the life of the asphalt it is covering.
Allred said asphalt lasts five to seven years, while microseal coatings last three to five years. He said the cost difference makes microseal much more appealing.
“It’s much cheaper. If you wanted to do a road in microseal that costs $80,000 for an asphalt coating, it would be about $30,000. That’s a $50,000 difference,” he said. “We are trying to extend the roads as long as we can before we have to put higher-dollar surface on them.”