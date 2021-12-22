In this 1993 file photo, Harold Ray Presley, right, speaks at a campaign event during his race for Lee County sheriff. His nephew, Brandon Presley, left, served as his campaign manager. Harold Ray Presley was shot and killed by a fugitive on July 6, 2001. Brandon Presley is currently the Public Service Commissioner for the Northern District.
TUPELO • Those traveling down Interstate 22 could soon see signs memorializing a former Lee County Sheriff as well as Korean and Vietnam war veterans.
The Board of Supervisors voted unanimously on Monday morning to request that the Mississippi Legislature dedicate three stretches of highway with memorial designations.
Pending legislative approval, the intersection of Auburn Road and I-22 would memorialize the late Lee County sheriff, Harold Ray Presley, who was killed in a shooting on July 6, 2001. The proposed designation is the “Harold Ray Presley Memorial Interchange.”
Brandon Presley, Northern District Public Service Commissioner and nephew to the late Harold Ray Presley, said he is proud of the potential honor.
“He was like a father to me. This means a lot personally,” he said. “He gave his life in service to the county.”
Harold Ray Presley was shot and killed during a search for a kidnapper, Billy Ray Stone. A tip led Presley and a deputy to a home on Fellowship Road early that summer morning, where the sheriff was shot multiple times by Stone.
“He was killed in the line of duty in a pursuit that began at that intersection, so I think it seems fitting that it be named in honor of his service,” Brandon Presley said.
Along with Harold Ray Presley’s memorial dedication, the portion of I-22 between exits 81 and 87 would be designated as “Korean Veterans Highway,” and the section between exits 87 and 94 would be named “Vietnam Veterans Way.”
County Administrator Bill Benson said the proposed effective date for the dedications is July 1, 2022, but the names will not be official unless approved by the Legislature during a session that begins early in January.
Benson noted that there would be a ceremony if the proposals are approved.