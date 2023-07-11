TUPELO — Lee County’s assessed value is up by more than $42 million over the previous year, according to data produced by the Lee County tax assessor’s office.
Last week, the Lee County Board of Supervisors heard from Tax Assessor Mark Weathers, who reported that the county’s property tax assessments had produced an overall increase of $42.3 million to the county’s net value.
Following Weathers’ report, the board voted unanimously to accept the preliminary tax rolls.
County Administrator Bill Benson said the boost in value is a good sign that Lee County is moving in the right direction.
“(Rising property values) signifies significant growth in Lee County, which is a good thing,” Benson said.
Benson linked the increase to multiple completed projects and an increase in commercial businesses over the last year. This includes commercial renovation of older properties and the construction of the BNA bank Building in downtown Tupelo.
Property value assessments help the county determine the tax levy, and an increase in assessment means an increase in tax revenue to counties and municipalities, which translates to more services from the government, including road maintenance and economic development.
The county administrator noted that county’s value likely suffered some negative effects from the shuttering of United Furniture last November and the temporary closure of Cooper Tire in April after the Tupelo-based facility suffered damage during a tornadic storm. However, Benson said the impact was likely nominal, noting that Cooper Tire is still producing inventory and United Furniture’s facility holds significant taxable value.
Assessments follow two basic categories: real and personal property.
Real property is land, including any valuable investment attached to the land. That includes buildings, crops and timber.
Personal property includes all property not linked to the properties’ land, such as vehicles, inventory or anything from homeowners or companies.
Personal property also accounts for intangible property, such as intellectual property, bank accounts and franchise rights.
While most Lee County municipalities saw an increase in overall property value over the last year, Baldwyn saw an overall decrease in property values by $862,973. Weathers said the reason for the decrease was because Pennsylvania-based mattress and furniture company FXI liquidated its inventory stored in the city.
The acceptance of the tax role continues the board’s preparation for the fiscal year 2023-24 budget and sets the board on the path to preparing the tax levies for the next fiscal year, which begins on Oct. 1.
The board is expected to set a public hearing during their July 17 meeting, likely for the first meeting in August. This hearing will allow property owners to protest any potential errors in the tax roll.
