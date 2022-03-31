TUPELO • A sharp decline in population inside Lee County's lone majority-minority district over the last decade coupled with growth among its neighbors has prompted supervisors to begin remapping district lines.
According to the results of the 2020 Census, District 4 saw a 12.42% drop in its population since 2010, by far the greatest shift in numbers in Lee County over the previous decade.
District 4 Supervisor Tommie Lee Ivy said he was aware of the population loss and had been keeping in contact with the consultant working on the new district lines.
“We can work around it,” he said of his population loss. “They’ve just begun the preliminary looks at where we are with the census blocks.”
District 5 also saw a population loss, although far less dramatic. According to Census results, the district experienced a drop in residents of just over 4%.
District 1 and District 3 both saw slight growth. District 3 saw the most significant growth over the past decade — nearly 9%.
With the fluctuating population of the county’s districts and the slight rise in total population, County Administrator Bill Benson said the county would have to shuffle districts until each reaches as close as possible to the ideal population of about 16,669 people.
“We are going to have to redistrict for the supervisor and the justice court districts,” Benson said. “(Supervisor) District 4 is short. I know we are going to have to bring that up, and we have to be careful to preserve the minority voting district.”
Another wrinkle in the process, Benson said: retention of a Black majority district within the county to comply with the Voting Rights Act.
Ivy said he expects to pick up more of Verona in the redistricting plan to account for his population loss while keeping a majority-minority district.
“We are looking at keeping 63% Black voting-age population,” said Ivy, Lee County's lone minority supervisor. “We are going to have a majority-Black district.”
Supervisors previously approved a contract with Oxford-based urban planning consultant firm Bridge & Watson to handle redistricting plans for the county, justice court and constable districts.
Following the release of updated census data, municipalities and counties must assess their shifting populations. Any deviation over or under its ideal population by 10% triggers redistricting, and new lines must be drawn and enacted before the next election because the changes will place residents in different voting precincts or districts.
Once Bridge & Watson completes the redistricting draft, the county will hold a public hearing on the proposed new maps. The board will then approve or reject the plan. The county must send the plans to the state for final approval.