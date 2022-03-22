In this file photo from August 2019, a Lee County road crew paves the parking lot at the Palmetto Community Center. Lee County supervisors cemented their bid for asphalt on March 21, and although the cost per ton is far higher this year, county officials say they plan to spend roughly the same $2.5 million on roadwork as they did last year.
TUPELO • Rising oil prices will force Lee County officials to spend nearly double what they paid last year per ton for asphalt, although officials say they're finding ways to mitigate the extra cost.
The Lee County Board of Supervisors on Monday voted unanimously to pay APAC Mississippi for asphalt and related services at a rate of $130 per ton for fresh asphalt and $120 for reclaimed asphalt.
They also awarded Vance Brothers a bid for slurry mixes and microseal mixes with fluctuating rates, depending on how much the county needs.
The bid approvals follow an affirmative vote in February to accept the county’s road maintenance plan, which includes maintenance and repairs to 43 roads at an estimated cost of $2.5 million.
County Road Manager Tim Allred said the county is paying more this year for the materials to repair roadways because of increases in the overall price of asphalt, which is dictated by the cost of oil.
Last year, the county paid $72 per ton for fresh asphalt.
According to County Administrator Bill Benson, the steep increase in the per-ton rate for asphalt may be in anticipation of higher costs on the supplier’s end, rather than a direct reflection over current oil prices, which have fluctuated over the past few weeks.
“They are protecting themselves for six months down the road because they don’t know what is going to happen next,” Benson said. “It could go down. It could go up.”
Despite the higher out-of-pocket expense for asphalt, Allred said county officials plan to mitigate the increased cost by leveling some country roads instead of repaving them. The plan is to spend roughly the same amount of money this year on roadwork as last.
Allred said there was no set start date for when paving and resurfacing work will begin. The county will probably wait until warmer, drier weather rolls into the area.
“Right now, it needs to be a little drier and a little warmer,” he said. “Usually, sometime in May, it will kick off, and when kicks off, it won’t stop.”