TUPELO • With in-person voting for the Nov. 3 election now less than five days away, Lee County election officials are reminding voters that some polling precincts have changed this past year.
Camille Roberts Delaney, the Lee County circuit clerk, said two voting precincts, both in Tupelo, have moved this year because the buildings that house them aren’t viable for the upcoming election.
Lee County supervisors voted in September to move the Tupelo 4 voting precinct previously located at the Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church on Willie Moore Road to the Haven Acres Boys and Girls Club. The new location is on the same road as the church.
The precinct was moved because election officials believed voters could not properly socially distance while voting inside the church.
County officials also voted to move the Tupelo 1 voting precinct from the Bel Air Center on Country Club Road to the American Legion building on Legion Lake Road.
The Bel Air Center, which is owned by the city of Tupelo, is currently undergoing renovations. Portions of the building have been torn down, making the facility unusable on Election Day.
Delaney said all registered voters in these precincts received notices in the mail that their respective precinct locations have changed, but people can forget or often overlook the mail.
“We have to notice everybody that we’re moving precincts, but sometimes they may just think it’s junk mail,” Delaney said.
She also said her office had received an influx of inquiries about the Bissell voting precinct, which moved from Bissell Baptist Church to the Tupelo Furniture Market two years ago.
Delaney believes that some voters are just now noticing the change in the voting precinct location because they didn’t vote in the past two election cycles, but are planning to vote in this election.
“For some reason, a lot of people just don’t come out and vote in other elections,” Delaney said.
The election will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 3. If Lee County voters have any questions about where they vote on Election Day, they are encouraged to call the Lee County Circuit Clerk’s Office for more information or go to the Mississippi Secretary of State’s website at www. sos.ms.gov and use the polling place locator feature.