Flowerdale rendering

This rendering shows the proposed Flowerdale Commons design.

TUPELO — The Lee County Circuit Court affirmed the city's decision to approve a controversial apartment complex's development in west Tupelo.

Download PDF Lee County Circuit Court Flowerdale order
Lee County Circuit Court Judge Paul Funderburk ruled in favor of representatives of Flowerdale Commons and the City of Tupelo

