TUPELO — The Lee County Circuit Court affirmed the city's decision to approve a controversial apartment complex's development in west Tupelo.
Lee County Circuit Court Judge Paul Funderburk affirmed the city’s approval in a ruling released Thursday, Jan. 19.
“The court, having considered the appeal, on the record, and being now in all things fully advised, finds that the decision of the Tupelo City Council should be affirmed,” Funderburk wrote.
The ruling comes months after the Tupelo City Council approved the major site plans and development of the 46-unit apartment complex Flowerdale Commons. A host of residents of nearby Cottonwood Estates subdivision, business owners from the area and an interested developer appealed the decision to the circuit court.
Appellants sought oral arguments in the case, but Funderburk released the order without acknowledging the request. With the decision rendered, appellants could appeal the court's decision to the Mississippi Court of Appeals.
Glenn McCullough, a former Tupelo Mayor and developer of Cottonwood Estates who opposed the complex’s construction, was unavailable for comment. McCullough is a member of MGA Investments, which is listed as one of the appellants.
Funderburk wrote that the Tupelo development code “unequivocally lists ‘Apartment Development’ as a use-by-right” within mix-use-employment districts, which the area is zoned as, without extra requirements. The court disagreed that apartments had to be tied to employment facilities. He ruled that since apartments are secondary use, the project meets the “purpose and intent” listed within the code that encourages medium-density residential housing.
The appellants also argued that missing documents within the site plan should be enough to reverse the council’s decision. Among the missing documents were a tree survey, drainage and grading surveys, open spaces and lighting designs, topographical information, and zoning information.
Funderburk rejected that argument, noting that some of the information was to be provided at a later date while others were readily available to the department, such as zoning information. Furthermore, he argues that the city's director of Development Services expressly exempted those provisions by approving the staff analysis report.
“(The Development Services Director) allowed the Staff Analysis Report, which expressly recommended approval of the major site plan without certain ‘required information,’ to be presented to the committee and the council,” Funderburk wrote.
Owner and Developer of Flowerdale Commons Britton Jones praised the court’s decision as well as the administration.
“Judge Funderburk's decision puts the exclamation point on the city of Tupelo's professionalism and commitment to progress,” he said. “Today's leadership, namely Mayor (Todd) Jordan and Development Services Director Tanner Newman, followed the law to the letter, and for a community that wants to promote growth and economic opportunity, you just can't ask for anything more. We are excited to serve Tupelo for years to come.”
Development Services Director Tanner Newman agreed with the outcome.
“The city of Tupelo abided by its own codes and regulation, which this administration inherited. The evidence clearly exemplified that, and we will let the ruling speak for itself,” Development Services Director Tanner Newman said.
