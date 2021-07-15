TUPELO • Efforts are underway to force the Lee County Board of Supervisors to conduct an election before borrowing as much as $85 million to construct and renovate county buildings, chiefly the Lee County Adult Jail.
Elected officials, former city council candidates and members of the progressive activist group Indivisible Northeast Mississippi gathered in Gumtree Park on Tuesday night to start gathering petition signatures opposing the county’s plan.
“I think that if people’s taxes are going to be raised, then they need to understand how it’s going to be spent,” Lee County citizen Teresa Roberts said. “I just need some transparency from the board. This doesn’t sit well with me.”
The Lee County Board of Supervisors on July 6 issued a resolution notifying the public of its intent to issue up to $85 million in general obligation bonds for the construction of a “judicial complex,” a public library and other county buildings.
But if 1,500 registered voters in Lee County submit a petition to the Chancery Clerk’s Office opposing the bond issuance, state law requires that the county must conduct a countywide election in order for the bond issuance to go through.
County officials, at least for now, are saying that there are no immediate plans to issue the bonds. Bill Benson, the Lee County administrator, said the resolution was to start the process and give the board a two-year window to make a final decision about whether to borrow money and how much to borrow.
“With interest rates as they are right now, the concern was, if we didn’t go ahead and be prepared if the board decides to move forward, then we would get caught with a rising interest rate and not be in a position to do anything,” Benson previously said.
If the board goes through with the bond issue, property taxes could increase to service the debt.
At the current interest rate, Benson estimates that if the county were to issue around $50 million in bonds, then ad valorem taxes would increase by around 3.6 mills. Benson also estimates that if the board were to issue $80 million in bonds, ad valorem taxes would increase by around 5.74 mills.
State Rep. Rickey Thompson, D-Tupelo, attended the meeting and said he opposed the bond plans because he would like to see ad valorem tax dollars used in different ways.
Ward 7 Tupelo Councilwoman Rosie Jones, a Democrat, said that she is signing the petition to oppose the plan and encouraged her constituents to join her in signing it.
“If it was their own money, that would be fine,” Jones said of the supervisors. “But when it’s other people’s money, then that’s different.”
For years, allegations of disrepair and overcrowding have plagued the county. The supervisors have tried to find a solution to jail, but have failed to reach a lasting consensus on anything.
Ward 4 Tupelo Councilwoman Nettie Davis, a Democrat, said she was not going to sign the petition but does believe the county should conduct a countywide election to seek input from voters.
The petitions must be turned in by 9 a.m. Aug. 2, which is when the supervisors will conduct a public hearing to allow citizens to speak on the bond proposal.