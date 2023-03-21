TUPELO — Lee County Officials mulled a potential contract with a private emergency helicopter service for the county’s deputies and their families.
Lee County Supervisor heard a presentation from sales manager Bridgette Floyd from AirMedCare, a private air medical “membership” network, at the request of Sheriff Jim Johnson, who hoped to add the service to his recruitment tools at his office and offer his already existing deputies more protection.
“What we would like to propose is a plan with the (county) or with the sheriff's office,” Floyd said. “Either … this is an added benefit, or let them purchase that $70 or $75 plan for them and their children. We want everyone covered … so they don’t have to worry about paying for a service that is needed.”
The service, like insurance, charge monthly rates starting at $79 per month per employee for medical helicopter transports for the employee and family in case of emergency with no out-of-pocket expenses. Floyd said the premiums drop to $70 for entities with more than 150 employees.
“Where we are at with healthcare right now … We are short on people. We are short on staff,” Floyd said. “If we can be there to get them wherever they need to go as fast as we can but still get that same level of care, that is what we are wanting.”
Johnson said the county already furnishes medical, dental and vision insurance for all employees. County Administrator Bill Benson said the county pays $437,00 annually for insurance for the department’s certified officers. Benson said there are 55 employees who would qualify for the air service, making the estimated cost about $4,125 a month for the county.
The board took the matter under advisement to give County Attorney Gary Carnathan time to examine the sample contract and prepare documents in the event the board moves forward with the service.
If the board decides not to take the brunt of the cost, Johnson said he will encourage his deputies and officers to sign up for membership themselves. He said though injuries are uncommon for law enforcement in Lee County, he wanted to be proactive in the event of an incident.
“It gives an additional opportunity for officers that are hurt in the line of duty or off,” Johnson said.
