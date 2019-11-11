TUPELO • Northeast Mississippi could receive federal assistance in response to storm-related damages the state incurred two weeks ago from straight-line winds. This comes after multiple counties and cities have submitted storm and personnel data to the federal government to possibly receive funds.
Lee Bowdry, the emergency management director for Lee County, told the Daily Journal in order for local government to receive funding, it must meet a “threshold” of the amount of money a municipality spent on storm recovery efforts. He also said that the Federal Emergency Management Agency is coming to the area this week to review damage and the data that counties and cities have submitted.
“The first thing is we have to meet our threshold,” Bowdry said. “Ours is $325,000 on the public assistance side.”
He said he anticipates that federal government will issue an assistance declaration.
This comes at a time when Lee County has proclaimed that a disaster exists within its county and is currently advertising for companies to assist with debris pickup.
Bill Benson, the interim county administrator, told the Daily Journal that the county has received bids for the debris removal and monitoring and will review the bids on Thursday, but a declaration could impact the bidding process.
“If there’s no declaration we won’t need the monitor proposal,” Benson said. “If we do get a declaration, we’ll need them both.”
Benson said hopefully there will be enough information for the board of supervisors to vote on a company for the debris removal at their next meeting on Monday, Nov. 18.
Bowdry said if the county does contract with a company, then the emergency management office will post updates to let residents know when the company will come to their neighborhood to remove debris.