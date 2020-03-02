TUPELO • Local leaders declared Lee County a “safe haven” and “sanctuary” for the Second Amendment on Monday, giving a signal that the county doesn’t plan to take any action that would restrict citizens’ rights to own a gun.
The Lee County Board of Supervisors voted at its regular board meeting on Monday to approve a resolution declaring the county would try to “protect the rights of the citizens of Lee County to keep and bear arms.”
“The Lee County Board of Supervisors hereby expresses its intent that public funds of the county not be used to restrict the Second Amendment rights of the citizens of Lee County or to aid federal or state agencies in the restriction of said rights,” the resolution reads.
Bill Benson, the county administrator, said the resolution does not change much within the county and that the Legislature has already made sure that Second Amendment rights are upheld in the state.
“The is just an affirmation that the board supports Second Amendment rights, but it doesn’t change anything,” Benson said.
The idea originated from a local woman who learned that the Union County Board of Supervisors passed a similar resolution. She approached District 1 Supervisor Phil Morgan about the topic, and he agreed to try and get the resolution passed.
“I think it’s just more or less a formality for us,” Morgan said. “I think our board members were fine with it.”
Morgan said his understanding of the resolution is to try and protect the rights of law-abiding gun owners.
DeSoto County and Union County have passed similar resolutions about the Second Amendment this year.