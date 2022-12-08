TUPELO — Long-time Lee County District 1 Supervisor Phil Morgan will not seek re-election after six terms serving his constituents.
Morgan, a Republican, was first elected in 1999 and currently serves as board president. After nearly 24 years in office, he said he is ready to pass the torch.
“With nearly a quarter of a century in office, six consecutive wins and being the first Republican supervisor in Lee County, I will not be seeking a seventh term next year,” Morgan said during a press conference on Thursday. “I give God all the glory, praise and honor for allowing me this long tenure in office. Without the love and support of my wife and daughters, I could not have succeeded. I am very grateful to the people of the first district for allowing me the honor and privilege to serve them.”
Morgan said once his final term ends, he plans to spend more time with family and pursuing his hobbies. He also said he hopes to stay involved with local government in some form or fashion.
Of his accomplishments during his decades in office, Morgan said he was most proud of the work the board did to help persuade Toyota to open its plant in Blue Springs.
Morgan will also depart public life with unfinished business. One issue Morgan said he had hoped to solve this term was the county’s need for a new jail. But with only about a year left in office, he said the board is no closer to a solution.
District 3 Supervisor Wesley Webb, who is currently serving his first term, said he will miss Morgan and the institutional knowledge he brought with him to the board.
“I leaned on Phil quite a bit," Webb said. "I hate his wisdom is leaving, but he’s been good for this county. I’ll have him on speed dial.”
County Administrator Bill Benson, who has worked closely with Morgan during their tenures, said Morgan was always interested in taking care of his district and constituents.
“I’ve been so fortunate to have a great group of supervisors,” Benson said. “(Morgan) has been great to work with since the moment he walked into the office. I couldn’t ask for anyone better to work with.”
With elections around the corner, qualifying for the seat begins in early January.
At least one potential candidate has already emerged in the District 1 race. Baldwyn resident Hal Grissom, 57, said he will seek the seat as a Republican.
A Mississippi State University graduate who has worked in the agriculture industry for 36 years, Grissom said he wants to focus on county road maintenance.
“As a taxpayer, I am concerned with how our tax dollars are spent,” he said. “I want to be involved in my local government."
