djr-2022-12-06-news-constable-gann-cm1

Phil Gann

 CALEB MCCLUSKEY I Daily Journal

TUPELO — Longtime Lee County District 3 Constable Phil Gann has announced that will not seek re-election after serving almost 40 years in the position.

Newsletters

caleb.mccluskey@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you