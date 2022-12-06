TUPELO — Longtime Lee County District 3 Constable Phil Gann has announced that will not seek re-election after serving almost 40 years in the position.
Gann, who was first elected in 1983, said Monday that his current and 10th term will be his last. Over his career, Gann served with 16 supervisors, 13 judges, 10 constables, six sheriffs and three justice court clerks. Gann said he is proud of his long, successful career, noting that he is one of the longest-serving elected officials in Lee County’s history.
“In my profession, I’ve been honored every way you can be,” Gann said. “I have become known as the constable. I had no desire to be in any other position.”
Constables are constitutionally charged with keeping the peace and aiding the enforcement of laws within their respective counties. One common duty of constables is serving summonses and eviction notices.
Qualifying for the seat begins in January. Gann said he wanted to give ample warning to those who wish to run.
As of Monday, Gann said he did not have a successor in mind, noting that multiple individuals have contacted him about his potential retirement.
His advice for anyone looking to go into law enforcement or to potentially serve as constable is to “treat others the way you want to be treated.”
“Be patient with people,” he said. “You’ve got to have feelings to do our job.”
Gann said his retirement plans include spending time with family, working as a contract bailiff for the justice court and selling and collecting antiques.
