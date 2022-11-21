TUPELO — District 5 Lee County Supervisor Billy Joe Holland will not seek re-election after serving three terms in office.
“I’m retiring," Holland said during a lightly attended Lee County Board of Supervisors meeting Monday morning. "It was a good run. I enjoyed it, but I’m ready to go to the house.”
Holland, who comes from a family of elected officials, said he was proud of what he's accomplished during his almost 12 years in office but is upset he will not be able to see the construction of a new jail.
Before serving as a supervisor, Holland worked for the county and served as the assistant road manager before his first election win. He said he worked in the county over 25 years, counting his time with the board.
Qualifying for the election will begin in January, and Holland said he will likely not back anyone in the upcoming race because many of the rumored candidates are close to him.
Holland’s brother, former state rep., eyes District 5 seat
Billy Joe Holland’s brother Steve Holland, who spent three decades representing the 16th district in the state House of Representatives before being defeated by current Rep. Rickey Thompson, said he will likely run for his brother’s seat.
“I’m 98% sure,” Steve Holland said. “Forty years ago, I did not want to go to the State Legislature. Originally, I wanted to be a Lee County Supervisor, but there were no seats available."
Steve Holland ran as an independent in his last race in 2019 and before that held office as a Democrat. He said he's currently unsure what affiliation he'll chose if he jumps into the District 5 race, noting that he believed parties are less important to local politics.
He said his major concerns include the local jail, funding for the Lee County Library and maintenance on the county courthouse.
Roger Wicker’s veteran liaison plans to run
Meanwhile, Barry Parker, who works as a veteran’s community liaison for Sen. Roger Wicker’s office, told the Daily Journal he plans to seek the District 5 seat as a Republican.
“I used to be the Lee County veterans service officer,” he said. “I look forward to putting my experience to work for Lee County.”
Parker joined the National Guard in 1986 and served two tours in the Middle East. His second deployment was to Kuwait in 2018. He has been with Wicker’s office since 2016. He remains part-time with the National Guard but plans to retire by the end of April to focus on campaigning, he said. He also said he plans to take a leave of absence from Wicker's staff, but had not worked the details out as of Monday.
Parker said that though he does not know all of the ins and outs of being a supervisor, he has a wealth of knowledge from working with Wicker. His main priority, he said, would be roads and infrastructure. He wants more state funds to widen dangerous roads and repair aging infrastructure in District 5 and the county as a whole.
Morgan mum, Smith and Webb ready for race
District 1 Supervisor Phil Morgan previously told the Daily Journal after his election win in 2019 that his current term in office would be his last. When questioned again about his plans after Holland's announcement, Morgan said he would address his political future next month.
District 2 Supervisor Mike Smith and District 3 Supervisor Wesley Webb both told the Daily Journal they plan to seek re-election.
District 4 Supervisor Tommie Lee Ivy did not respond to multiple attempts to reach him for comment.
