TUPELO — A Lee County election official has announced his resignation just weeks after completing the midterm elections for the county, paving the way for a special election next November.
Lee County’s District 1 Election Commissioner Carl Patterson has resigned due to health issues, according to a letter he submitted to local officials. The Board of Supervisors on Monday unanimously appointed Robert Keltz to replace Patterson until a special election next November.
Keltz said that he also plans to run for the seat during next year's special election.
The winner of that special election in District 1 will have to run again for a full term in 2024.
Election commissioners help manage general elections. They keep records, maintain voter registration files, collect candidate fees and handle various election day duties.
District 1 Supervisor Phil Morgan said he worked with Patterson closely during election seasons and was proud of the work Patterson did for the county. Morgan noted that Patterson told him he originally wanted to resign before the midterm election. Morgan said he convinced Patterson to stay for one more election cycle.
“Carl did a great job, I hated to see him leave, but I understand,” Morgan said. “I have faith that (Keltz) will do well.”
Patterson, who served over a decade as an election commissioner, said he loved his time as a commissioner and hated having to resign. He noted he was recovering from recent surgery and had left the hospital last week.
“I liked serving the people,” he said. “I was very much surprised to find out just all that was involved in holding an election and making sure it was done right. There are so many details that your average person would not know.”
Patterson said he spent the last few months preparing and couching Keltz to take up the commissioner’s seat. This will be Keltz's first time in a government position, according to County Administrator Bill Benson.
“I’ve been interested in elections for a long time,” Keltz said. “Carl is a very good friend of mine. He is in bad health, so I agreed to fill in for him.”
