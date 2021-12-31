TUPELO • Lee County residents will be able to study and provide feedback on a new multi-county plan designed to help the area recover from natural disasters.
Lee County Emergency Management will provide drafts of the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency’s new District 2 regional hazard mitigation plan for public viewing and comment starting Monday. Copies of the draft, which condenses emergency plans in multiple Northeast Mississippi counties into a single regional document, will be available at multiple public locations until Jan. 14.
The plan covers Alcorn, Benton, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Marshall, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tippah, Tishomingo and Union counties.
Chief among the purposes of a hazard mitigation plan to list all of all critical structures and natural or man-made hazards in the region. Lee County Emergency Management Director Leonardo Bowdry called these documents invaluable tools when a natural disaster strikes.
“We have to go in and update the plan every four years. It lists the hazards throughout the county,” Bowdry said. “It is a regional plan, but there is a specific section for Lee County.”
For example, Bowdry said if a tornado were to damage Tupelo High School, ensuring the school is listed in the region’s hazard mitigation plan would be critical in obtaining money from the federal government to help fund repairs to the campus.
“(The Federal Emergency Management Agency) recommends we point them out beforehand, so If something happens, they see we already cataloged it,” he said. “So when money becomes available, it is easier for them to push it through."
According to information on FEMA’s website, hazard mitigation plans also help reduce the risk of loss of life and property damage by identifying a community’s potential natural disaster risks and vulnerabilities before a disaster occurs.
Locations where the public can view the draft include the Lee County Library, 219 N. Madison Street; the Lee County Board of Supervisors building lobby, 300 W. Main Street and the Lee County Justice Center lobby, 200 W. Jefferson Street.
Bowdry said county residents can view the document, educate themselves about the structures deemed critical throughout the region and make comments and contributions if necessary.