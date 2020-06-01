djr-2020-05-20-news-lee-co-courthouse-screens-arp3

Lee County tax clerks Tanya Robbins and Crystal Heatherly sit behind plexiglass dividers as they help residents Nicholas Ratliff and Janoah Oliver with their car tags and registration on Tuesday.

TUPELO • A Lee County employee has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to Lee County Chancery Clerk Bill Benson.

Benson, who also serves as the county’s administrator, said the person is an employee in the county tax collector’s office, and everyone in the office is now being tested for the virus.

“We’re going to have a deep cleaning for the office in the morning,” Benson said.

Benson said any county employee who tests positive for the virus will be sent home to recover.

Since the office will be cleaned, the tax collector’s office will be closed until Wednesday. County residents can still conduct business related to the tax collector’s office online at www.leecotaxcollector.com

