TUPELO — Lee County officials lifted its burn ban after a month.
The Board of Supervisors voted unanimously among present members to end its countywide burn ban that went into effect Oct. 9 and was set to drop this week.
District 4 Supervisor Tommy Lee Ivy was absent from the Monday morning meeting. County Administrator Bill Benson said, following the vote, the ban was lifted effective immediately.
Fire Coordinator Marc Flanagan said though he couldn’t predict the end of the drought, he did know that the recent rainy days in October were sufficient to end the ban.
“We do tend to get a little more rain in November and December, and I think we’ve had enough rain,” he said. “The risk is a lot less.”
Flanagan considers a major fire at least 1,000 acres of uncontrolled burning. He said there had not been any fires to reach that threshold. As a whole, he said the county had great participation in the ban.
“There weren’t any major brush fires, but there were some fires that had to be extinguished,” he said, adding that not everyone reads or watches the news and would not know about the ban. “Little grass fires or brush fires, we are always going to have those.”
According to data from the Mississippi Forestry Commission, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Clay and Pontotoc counties' burn bans also ended last week, and Union County’s ban is set to end Friday.
