TUPELO - Lee County officials this week announced that it will begin offering brush pickup services to all county residents who live outside of the Tupelo city limits.
County employees will pick brush up from residents on the first and third Monday of each month by request only. Residents must call the county road department at 662-680-6006 if they want to have brush picked up from their residence.
“The county is so large that we’re not just going down and taking a route and going around to every address,” Lee County Road Manager Tim Allred said. “It’s just too large to do that.”
Citizens are encouraged to place any brush to the curbside or the right of way on the road.
“If you call it on Thursday evening prior to the first Monday of the month or the third Monday of the month, we’ll try to get it picked up on that Monday,” Allred said.
The road department will not pick up household items, dead animals, plastic-bagged items, furniture or building debris caused by a building contractor. This service does not apply to apartment complexes or commercial buildings.
Further questions should be directed to the county road department.