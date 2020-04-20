TUPELO • Nearly four months after contracting with two companies, county officials are giving debris removal firms a second 30-day extension to remove limbs and other remaining waste left by straight-line winds in October 2019.
The Lee County Board of Supervisors voted Monday to formally extend the contract with Debris Tech, a debris monitoring company, and Custom Tree, a debris removal company. The county initially voted to award bids to the companies in December 2019.
Bill Benson, the Lee County administrator, told the Daily Journal that the two companies have experienced numerous delays in progress because of the severe weather the county has experienced within the last six months.
“We’ve had one storm right after another,” Benson said. “The weather is just the primary cause of delay.”
Despite the weather, some board members still complained that the debris removal company is taking too long to complete its work. District 1 Supervisor Phil Morgan at the latest meeting said that he believed there was a road within his district that still hasn’t been served yet.
Likewise, District 2 Supervisor Mike Smith said he thought that the company has been through nearly all of the county’s roads, but he thinks the debris hauling firms have also left some storm debris on nearly all of the roads.
“They haven’t been on nearly every road in the fifth district, I can tell you that,” District 5 Supervisor Billy Joe Holland said.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency in December declared that a state of emergency existed in several Mississippi counties because of storm damage, which can help Lee County save some taxpayer dollars. However, the county must abide by certain rules and provisions in order to receive the federal benefits.
One of the stipulations is hiring a debris monitoring company to verify that the debris hauling company is providing accurate statistics and information to the county and federal government. If the county abides by all of the stipulations in its agreement with the federal government, the county can be reimbursed for part of its expenses related to the storm cleanup.
As part of the contract extension terms, the county will not pay the two companies until all of the debris removal work is completed. Now that the contract has been extended again, the contracts are set to expire in the middle of May.