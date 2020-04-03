TUPELO – Dealing with the loss of a loved one is never easy, but the company of friends and families helps to soothe the emotions.
But in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, funeral homes have had to adjust their operations to ensure not only the health of grieving loved ones, but also their own employees.
A coalition of the seven funeral homes in Lee County – Grayson-Porter Mortuary, W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors, Holland Funeral Directors, N.L. Jones Funeral Directors, Lee Memorial Funeral Home, Kesler Funeral Home and Agnew & Sons Funeral Home – issued a joint statement Friday to explain new guidelines in place.
"We as concerned citizens and the profession of death care providers are fully aware that the COVID-19 pandemic has created a higher health risk," said Whitney Pegues-Beck, president of W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors. "We have been flexible in continuing to meet your death care needs with dignity and sensibility.
"However, the governor's shelter-in-place order, which we believe is in the best interest of our community and state, will further complicate our offerings."
The funeral homes have agreed to not allow public visitations. In addition, services will be limited to no more than 10 family members.
"Please understand our need to protect ourselves, our staff and you," she said. "We understand the importance of services and friends gathering during difficult times of grief, but we have to do our part to stop the spread of this horrible and deadly virus."
Live streaming of services has been available for years and is being put to more use today, and funeral homes are willing to talk about other options for their services, Pegues-Beck said.
One idea is to have balloons tied to chairs at a service, representing mourners who are unable to be there.
Jacque Grayson said the safeguards may be inconvenient, but having funeral directors join together to set one policy is important.
"This is critical in joining in the fight to stop the spread of coronavirus," she said.
Response has been mostly positive.
"At first, they were in disbelief," she said. "Now families are understanding the entire situation. I know it's hard. It's so hard for me to tell a family what they cannot do. I don't like it one bit. But it's not in our control. I love serving and love for the family to do what they want for their loved one. But it's important for me to do the right thing, what's best for them, the best thing for us as our staff, and to the public."
Steve Holland said he's had some pushback from some as he's told them the new policies.
"We've struggled with it, but by and large, most families have been understanding," he said. "It's hard because grief can't be quarantined. It's no different when people lose a loved one than it's ever been, but the circumstances are just different now."