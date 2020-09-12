TUPELO • With a November election quickly approaching, local GOP leaders and candidates on Friday evening officially opened the Lee County Republican Election Headquarters in Tupelo, which will serve as a base of operations leading up to the election.
U.S. Rep. Trent Kelly, a Republican from Saltillo, served as one of the main speakers at the Friday event, where he urged supporters to work to keep Republican officials in Congress in addition to ensuring that President Donald Trump wins re-election.
“I will tell you if (Democratic candidates) win the House and the Senate, the filibuster rule in the Senate will go away immediately,” Kelly said. “It will go away, and in two years they will do more damage to this nation than we can recover from.”
Kelly also defended the president’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic saying that any report claiming the president downplayed the severity of the virus is a “dadgum lie” and that the president has taken the virus seriously from the very beginning. He said instead of politicians and citizens being divided over the pandemic that the nation should respond to the virus in the same way that it did to the Sept. 11 attack.
“This coronavirus should not be dividing us as a nation,” Kelly said. “It should be uniting us as a nation – as much as 9/11 did.”
June Geddie, the chairman of the Lee County Republican Party, encouraged people to be excited about Republican officials’ previous accomplishments and to work hard to get Republican candidates elected to every office on the November ballot.
The headquarters, located on North Gloster Street, will operate from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday Wednesday and Friday and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. Election Day will occur on Nov. 3.