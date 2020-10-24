TUPELO • The director of Lee County’s library is asking city and county leaders to help with purchasing a new bookmobile for the library, which he believes is much needed.
Jeff Tomlinson, the director of the Lee-Itawamba Library System, asked Mayor Jason Shelton’s administration and the Tupelo City Council at a work session last week, to contribute $25,000 to the new bookmobile.
Tomlinson said that the current bookmobile is a 1995 model, and “it’s time for a new vehicle.” He said that the library is looking to purchase a new Dodge Sprinter van, which would be more mobile than the current vehicle.
“Our bookmobile has serviced people throughout Lee County for more than 75 years," Tomlinson said. "With this new bookmobile, it can make books and other library services more visible and more available to our community.”
A bookmobile is used as a mobile library that often serves students, elderly residents and other people in the county who may find it difficult to physically visit the Lee County Library in Tupelo. In recent years, the bookmobile has been off the roads for periods of time because repairs were needed.
Barbara Carrouthers, the operator of the bookmobile, said that before the COVID-19 pandemic, the library had great participation in the bookmobile program and it was able to go to different events.
Tomlinson said he is also in talks with the Lee County Board of Supervisors to contribute funding to the vehicle and that the local nonprofit, Friends of the Lee County Library, also plans to contribute to purchasing the new vehicle.
The library would likely purchase the new bookmobile through a reverse auction, and the entire process could take up to 300 days. Tomlinson said the final price of the purchase can’t be known until the auction takes place, but he believes it would be in the neighborhood of $150,000.
A former teacher, Ward 6 Councilwoman Nettie Davis said that she believes the city should contribute to the bookmobile because it provides such a needed service to the community.
“They’ve had this vehicle for a very long time. It’s almost an antique,” Davis said. “They’ve served the community well.”
The Lee County supervisors have not yet voted to award any money to the library, but the City Council will likely vote on the decision to allocate money for the bookmobile at a future council meeting next month.