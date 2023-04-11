Lee County Master Gardeners Kim Caddell, from left, Jamie Powell and Carolyn Beasley make miniature gardens inside the greenhouse at the Mississippi State University Extension Center as they prepare for the annual plant sale Saturday.
Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL
Lee County Master Gardener Sandy Witt prunes plants in the greenhouse at the MSU Extension Center.
The plant sale will feature dozens of varieties of coleus.
TUPELO – The Lee County Master Gardeners lost some perennials and shrubs during the hard freeze in December, but they'll still have plenty to offer at their annual plant sale.
"Stuff that normally survives outside hasn't," said Donna Tucker, chairman. "We lost some things inside the greenhouse – impatiens and coleus – because we threw a breaker. We have a gas heater in there, but it can't take care of that kind of cold."
The good news is the volunteer gardeners have been working hard to make sure there are plenty of annuals and perennials to satisfy customers at the sale on Saturday, April 15, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Lee County Extension Office on Cliff Gookin Boulevard. The after-sale will be April 17 and 18 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
"We started working in October and we'll work right up until the sale to get things ready," Tucker said. "We're out here every week. One group comes in to take care of the coleus, another group does petunias and impatiens, and another group takes care of everything else."
Annual plants for sale include New Guinea impatiens, petunias, sweet potato vines, moon vines, black-eyed Susan vines, coleus, impatiens, begonias, salvia and a few tomatoes and peppers and herbs, such as basil.
Perennials include Mexican petunias, garden phlox, mondo grass, forsythia, English and Virginia bluebells, vinca, yarrow, Turks cap, mock orange, hearts-a-bustin' and a variety of succulents and houseplants. They'll also have Boston ferns, Kimberly Queen ferns and asparagus ferns.
"We won't have as many hostas as we did last year," Tucker said. "A lot of them just did not make it."
Master Gardeners have also been working on two dozen miniature gardens made in papercrete pots that will be for the sale.
"We don't call them fairy gardens anymore, because they feature more than just fairies," Tucker said. "Some have toy soldiers, dinosaurs, farm animals, gnomes and, of course, fairies. We'll also have some papercrete pots for sale for people who want to make their own miniature gardens."
Most plants at the sale will range from $2 to $10, though some will be more expensive. The miniature gardens will be $30 to $60. Cash and checks only will be accepted.