TUPELO - In an effort to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus, Lee County officials are temporarily closing a county facility that offers services to senior citizens.
The Lee County Board of Supervisors on Friday unanimously voted to close the county’s Multi-Purpose Center for the next two weeks. The center, which is normally open five days a week, is located on Cliff Gookin Boulevard in Tupelo, with satellite centers in Saltillo, Verona and Pratts.
All of the center’s locations will be closed at least until the board meets again on April 6. The board will reassess the spread of the virus at that meeting, and decide whether to keep the center closed or reopen it again to the public.
Dana Renner, the director of the center, told the Daily Journal senior adults who receive frozen meals from the center delivered to their home will still be able to receive them.
Most of the people just come here for the activities and the socialization,” Renner said. “I’ve just been advising them to stay home as much as possible.”
The closure comes at a time when state and federal health officials have advised that people over the age of 65 are at a higher risk of contracting the virus than other people. Health officials have advised people over 65 to have limited contact with people in large groups.