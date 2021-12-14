TUPELO - The Lee County/Tupelo NAACP returns with its signature Freedom Fund Banquet to celebrate community leaders this weekend.
The event is Saturday, Dec. 18 at the BancorpSouth Conference Center. It starts at 6 p.m., with doors opening at 5 p.m.
The banquet serves as the organization’s only fundraiser and has been a staple for nearly seven decades. It returns after two years of not having it, said Pastor Charles Moore, president of the Lee County/Tupelo NAACP. It marks his first as president.
The speaker for this year’s banquet is National NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson. Johnson is from Mississippi himself, and served as state NAACP president prior to his national post. His presence will bring an array of excitement and share a national viewpoint of the organization’s efforts as one of the largest civil rights organizations, Moore said.
“We’re very excited about that and with him bringing that wealth of information and just really exposure,” Moore said.
This year’s honoree is City of Tupelo Councilwoman Nettie Davis for dedicating the majority of her life for the advancement of Black people and humanity as a whole, Moore said.
While at Fisk University, Davis was at sit-ins, and arrested on occasion “so that people of color could have a right to sit at the table, or have a right to eat in restaurants, to be treated the same,” Moore said.
“To honor her and to be in her presence is like a living legend itself,” Moore said. “It’s phenomenal that, in my lifetime, I get to experience and sit in the same room or at the same table, same event, with such people as her and our national president.”
Chairperson Chevelle Champ led an all volunteer crew to organize the banquet, which was planned since the beginning of October. The event allows NAACP to not only showcase who they are, but also offset financial concerns to help fund state and national conferences, travel, and the materials needed to give back to the community.
Tickets, which cost $40, are already sold out. The initial target of 200 tickets was extended to 350, Moore said. Other awards, special presentations and honorable mentions will be announced at the banquet.
The education award goes to Melvin Morgan of Lee County and Patrick Head of Tupelo. The community service award goes to Dr. Vernon Rayford, Judge Anthony Rogers, Zell Long, Dementia Newman and Theresa Roberts. The humanitarian award recipients are State Representative Rickey Thompson and Mary Jane Meadows. Race relations and diversity award goes to Craig Shannon. Youth achievement went to Brianna Gills and Devin Hodges of Lee County and Jireh McIntosh and Robert Hooper for Tupelo.