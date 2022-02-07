TUPELO • Lee County has begun reshaping its district lines after contracting an Oxford-based consulting firm to draft new maps of the county.
The Lee County Supervisors voted 4-0 to enter into a contract with Oxford-based urban planning consultant firm Bridge & Watson for the county, justice court and constable districts redistricting plans. District 5 Supervisor Billy Joe Holland was absent from the meeting.
Chancery Clerk Bill Benson said the county used the firm during the previous redistricting in 2010 and estimated the cost to be around the same as before: between $30,000 and $35,000.
Census data shows the county gained about 433 residents since the last Census in 2010, but Benson noted that Districts 4 and 5 both took a hit to their population. District 4, he said, needed the most work.
“They will have to settle District 4 first. Then it will be just a matter of shuffling the other districts a little,” Benson said.
Every 10 years, municipalities and counties are charged with assessing shifting populations. If any district is over or under its ideal population by 10% based on the county’s total population, the lines must be redrawn. The county must complete and adopt the plans before the next election because expanding or contracting districts will place some residents in different voting precincts or districts.
District 4 Supervisor Tommie Lee Ivy said he knew his district would have a population dip. He said his district would have to pick up more residents but emphasized it would retain a Black majority. He also said the process had just started and that he wanted people from his district to get involved with it when the time came for public input.
“We haven’t done anything yet. This was just approving the contract. We are going to let the Black community in on (the redistricting process),” he said. “I’m going to make sure I get a majority Black district.”
Ivy also said he understood some people were wary of redistricting because of the history of gerrymandering — or reshaping districts to benefit a particular political party — throughout the country, but noted that the process was not inherently damaging.
“(Redistricting) is safe,” he said. “I think it is going to work out.”
After the redistricting draft is completed, the county will hold a public hearing to unveil the proposed changes to the map. Benson said there is no timetable for when Bridge & Watson will complete the plans, but it “should be done quickly” once the firm starts the process.
The board must approve the plans before sending them to the state for final approval.
Consultant Chris Watson, co-owner of Bridge & Watson, said his firm was handling redistricting for several local governments, including Monroe County, Desoto County, Hattiesburg and Gulfport.