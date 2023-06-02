TUPELO — Lee County officials will soon begin notifying people affected by recent redistricting changes of their new voting precincts, although one precinct has complicated the process.
The Lee County Board of Supervisors approved the redrawing of its district lines in early February, and the Lee County Circuit Court quickly began examining the changes road-by-road to create creating mailouts for the voters affected by the new lines. These mailouts explain the change and where the voters’ new voting precinct is located.
“It is very meticulous work,” Circuit Court Clerk Camille Roberts Dulaney said. “They go road-by-road and change every voter individually."
Further complicating an already complicated process is that the county was already considering a change from the voting precinct in the Auburn community. The precinct is located at the Auburn Community Center in Tupelo.
According to Dulaney, because the community uses the building infrequently, it needs maintenance. She said the county hoped to move the voting precinct to avoid those issues. If the county can't find a suitable replacement, Dulaney said the precinct will stay in the center.
The county will begin sending letters once officials solve the issue, Dulaney said. Lee County Chancery Court Clerk and County Administrator Bill Benson noted the Auburn precinct has 1,285 voters.
“We’ve got to find them a place to go,” Benson said.
Dulaney said while there is some wiggle room, the county has 60 days to notify voters of any changes to their district or voting precinct. She said the most important thing she wanted to impart to voters was to ensure they are still registered and make necessary changes to their voting records before the Aug. 7 primary.
Voters can make changes, check which precinct they need to vote at and check their registration status, among other things, at the Secretary of State’s Office website. Dulaney also noted anyone with questions may call the Circuit Clerk’s office.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.