TUPELO — Lee County’s tax rolls have been finalized following a brief public hearing that saw one rejected protest.
The Lee County Board of Supervisors heard a report from Lee County Tax Assessor Mark “Winky” Weathers regarding the county’s assessment for the year, noting there was one protest from the Red Roof Inn in Tupelo. Weathers said the hotel used a 7% rate rather than the state-required 9.25%. Upon his recommendation, the board voted unanimously to reject the protest.
Assessed values, as presented in the tax roll, are up by more than $42 million in Lee County over the previous year, with a majority of municipalities and school districts getting slight to significant increases in values.
“We always like an increase … in assessments,” Weathers said, noting most of the increase was through new construction.
Assessments follow two basic categories: real and personal property.
Real property is land, including any valuable investment attached to the land. Buildings, crops and timber are also included in real property. Personal property, meanwhile, is all property that is not linked to land, including vehicles, inventory and even intangible property, such as intellectual property, bank accounts and franchise rights.
Baldwyn and the Nettleton School District were the lone entities to see decreases. Baldwyn saw a $868,678 decrease in overall assessed values, while Nettleton School District lost $1.06 million in value.
Weathers noted that Pennsylvania-based mattress and furniture company FXI liquidated its inventory stored in the city, causing the decrease in Baldwyn. County Administrator Bill Benson said Nettleton-based Homestretch Furniture significantly decreased its inventory, causing a sharp decrease for the Nettleton School District.
With the public hearing behind it, the county can continue to work on preparations for the next fiscal year, including setting tax levies and creating the budget for 2023-24, which begins on Oct 1.
