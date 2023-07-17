TUPELO — The Lee County Board of Supervisors will move forward with their plan to turn over the county’s solid waste collection to Texas-based company Waste Management despite fervent pushback from a minority of its members, including the board’s president.
Supervisors on Monday voted 3-1 to authorize 3rd District Supervisor and Board Vice President Wesley Webb to sign the county’s contract with Waste Management to take over garbage collection county-wide after 2nd District Supervisor and Board President Mike Smith refused to sign the contract and recused himself from the vote.
Tommie Lee Ivy, 4th District supervisor, voted against the measure.
Smith, reading aloud a written statement, announced he would not sign the contract, stating that he believed the board should not have approved of it in the first place. He cited multiple reasons, including the potential increase in taxes and fees. He further argued that he believed Waste Management's response to requests for proposals did not comply with the board’s requests.
“I believe that the 3-2 decision was premature, ill-advised and not in the best interests of Lee County citizens,” Smith said, referring to the last meeting’s vote to approve the contract. “If Lee County proceeds with the proposed contract, I believe that it will be exposed to future problems, possibly costing our citizens even more expenses. For these reasons and other considerations, I cannot, and will not, sign the proposed contract as board president until my concerns are addressed.”
Smith previously voted against the contract, providing data from Three Rivers Planning & Development District Governmental Functions Director Ronnie Bell that estimated the contract with Waste Management will create $990,000 in extra expenses annually. That estimate came from Bell, who placed rates at $18 per household with the county and $23 with Waste Management.
County Administrator Bill Benson previously said that while the estimates reflect a possibility, they give the best-case scenario for the city and the worst-case scenario from Waste Management. The County last raised rates from $9 to $12.50 in 2013.
Billy Joe Holland, 5th District supervisor, made the motion to authorize Webb to sign the contract in Smith’s place. Before doing so, Holland said he failed to understand Smith’s reasoning.
“I don’t know why he’s refusing to sign the contract when we’ve done everything legally,” Holland said.
With the contract complete, county officials will now work with Waste Management to plan routes and prepare the company for the takeover of the county’s garbage collection.
Waste Management is expected to begin picking up trash in Lee County in November. Once Waste Management takes over, the county will begin liquidating its equipment.
Benson previously said shuttering the county’s solid waste department doesn’t mean all of its 14 employees will lose their jobs. Lee County Solid Waste Director Terry McGlaun will most likely shift over to running the county’s waste transfer station, and representatives of Waste Management previously said members of the department’s staff will be encouraged to apply for jobs within the company.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.