Traffic passes a packed Lee County waste bin in this file photo from July 5, 2023. 

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

TUPELO — The Lee County Board of Supervisors will move forward with their plan to turn over the county’s solid waste collection to Texas-based company Waste Management despite fervent pushback from a minority of its members, including the board’s president.

