TUPELO • County officials are making plans to repair a historic wooden bridge in the Pratts and Friendship communities after portions of it were allegedly set ablaze months ago by a Prentiss County resident.
Tim Allred, Lee County’s road manager, said after consultation with state engineering officials, the county has ordered materials to replace the portions of the damaged bridge, which should arrive in two to three months.
“This bridge will be repaired, and we’re going to open it back up to the public,” Allred said.
Allred said that he anticipates the materials to cost between $35,000 to $40,000, and the repairs will be done in-house by county road employees. After paying for the repairs, Allred said he hopes that the Mississippi Office of State Aid Road Construction can either reimburse the county or help offset some repair costs.
Katelyn S. Hollis, 27, of Baldwyn has been charged with felony malicious mischief in connection with the fire that damaged the bridge. If found guilty, the sentence Hollis would face will depend on how much it will cost to repair the damages to the bridge. If the repair ends up costing more than $25,000, she could face 20 years in prison.
The 500-foot bridge, which connects the Pratts and Friendship communities, has been closed for roughly a month.
In late September, residents reported that the Barnett Bridge was on fire, which led to first responders being called to the scene. After the fire was extinguished, state and local inspectors ruled the fire was the result of arson.
Officials reported that fires were set in two locations over the bridge, burning holes through the road deck. While the surface damage appears small, officials at the time were concerned about what may have happened when the creosote underneath caught fire.
The bridge, which is one of the few remaining wooden bridges in the county, is only rated for 6,000 pounds, so only passenger vehicles use it.