TUPELO — One of the two undecided Lee County Supervisors races will be settled during the Aug. 29 run-off election.
The run-off for District 1 Supervisor and District 5 Supervisor’s primary election will be Tuesday, with polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
In District 1, Republican candidates Daniel “Dan” Gale and George C. Rutledge will go head to head to decide the seat. With no Democrat or independent candidates in the race, whoever wins the run-off secures the seat. In the primary, Rutledge had the lead by two votes after absentee and affidavit ballots were tallied.
In District 5, Republican candidates Chris Gillentine and Barry Parker will compete in the run-off. In the primary, Gillentine received 1,302 votes (47%), and Parker received 1,268 (46%), a difference of 34 votes. The winner will advance to the general election on Nov. 7, facing Democrat Steve Holland and Independent Richard O. Wilson.
Both seats are without incumbents in the election, drawing a wide field of candidates and leading to the run-off. District 1 Supervisor Phil Morgan and District 5 Supervisor Billy Joe Holland both elected to forego re-election this cycle. Each had served multiple terms.
Anyone with questions about where they should go to vote can go to myelectionday.sos.state.ms.us, enter their zip code and address and get access to their precinct and sample ballots.
Editor's note: George Rutledge is married to Daily Journal CFO Rosemary Jarrell.
