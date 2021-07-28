TUPELO • Property values in Lee County are expected to increase overall again this year, but business assets also took a slight dive because of problems linked to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The county’s tax rolls show a projected overall increase in real property but a decrease in personal property values. Real property represents land and homes, and personal property represents items like inventory and machine equipment upgrades in businesses.
As submitted by Lee County Tax Assessor Mark “Winky” Weathers, real property in the county is calculated at $692,210,329 million, which is about a $3.4 million increase from last year’s real property values. Personal property is valued at $226,879,425 million, which is about a $3 million decrease from last year.
When combined, the assessed value of real and personal property this year has a net increase of $391,885.
Guntown, Nettleton and Tupelo saw an increase in real property but a decrease in personal property. Baldwyn, Plantersville, Saltillo and Shannon saw an increase in both real and personal property. Sherman and Verona saw a decrease in real property but an increase in personal property.
At the Lee County Board of Supervisors July 6 meeting, Weathers said he attributed the decrease in personal property to businesses not receiving their needed inventory during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We had several businesses shut down across Lee County and in Tupelo,” Weathers said. “The biggest decrease in the value was because they weren't able to get their products here.”
Now that the tax roll has been submitted to the board, there will be a public hearing at 9 a.m. Aug. 16 in the supervisor’s boardroom where citizens can voice concerns or object to the assessed values on their property. After the board rules on all of the complaints at the hearing, the board will vote to accept the tax roll.
The tax roll is how elected officials project tax revenue. It is one of the tools the county and municipalities located in the county use to start calculating their budgets for the upcoming fiscal year.
For the county, a majority of the revenue collected comes from ad valorem taxes, or taxes based on the assessed value of an item, such as property and estate taxes.
Bill Benson, the Lee County administrator and elected chancery clerk, told the Daily Journal that this year’s tax roll indicates that the county’s budget for the next fiscal year will largely be the same as the current year’s budget, which called a “flat budget.”
“We’re about where we were last year,” Benson said. “I wouldn’t anticipate any major changes in the budget or the tax levy. I wouldn’t anticipate anything at all.”
Municipalities in the county are also in the process of crafting their budget for fiscal year 2021. Although cities do rely on property taxes, another portion of their revenue also stems from sales taxes and fees charged for fines and permits.
Kim Hanna, Tupelo’s chief financial officer, said that she is relatively pleased with the tax roll numbers, despite personal property going down slightly. Hanna said that a lot of larger, ongoing projects in Tupelo are not going to hit the tax roll until fiscal year 2023.
“The city is at about a 1% increase,” Hanna said. “I don’t frown upon that, knowing all of the things we have waiting for us in the future.”
If no one objects to the tax rolls at the Aug. 16 meeting and if nothing major changes in the rolls, the board is expected to vote to approve the tax rolls, which will trigger the timeline for final numbers to be presented to the municipalities.