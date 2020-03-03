TUPELO • County leaders have agreed to purchase a new automated garbage truck to continue a trend away from traditional garbage trucks.
The Lee County Board of Supervisors on Monday voted to approve the request to purchase the new garbage truck for approximately $217,000 from a reverse auction. This would be the third automated garbage truck in Lee County's Solid Waste Department.
Terry McGlaun, the director of Solid Waste, told the Daily Journal that he’s wanting to make a shift in his department toward automated garbage trucks to have a safer work environment, to help solve workforce issues and to save money on a long-term basis.
Older garbage trucks require one driver and two additional employees to carry a trash can to the truck, empty the contents and return the trash can to the curb. With two workers emptying the trash, they are often subject to dealing with oncoming traffic. With an automated truck, only one driver is needed to operate the equipment.
McGlaun said even though there are a lot of jobs in Lee County he often struggles to find full time employees to fill all of his open job slots.
Bill Benson, the county’s administrator told the Daily Journal that Solid Waste has had so much trouble finding full time employees that the county has had to use a staffing agency to fill the open slots.
“With this, we’re getting rid of two temporary employees,” Benson said.
McGlaun said his department currently has approximately 67 garbage trucks, and the recent truck purchase would make three automated trucks for Solid Waste. He said he hopes to add one or two more automated trucks to his fleet this year if funding is available.
“Eventually the plan is to go mostly to automated (trucks),” McGlaun said. “We’ll have some traditional loaders, but hopefully they’ll be small.”
The automated trucks are set to first go toward county subdivisions with higher populations.