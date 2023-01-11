TUPELO — Four more candidates have qualified for various Lee County elected positions as of Tuesday, widening the candidate field for races to be the next District 1 supervisor and District 4 justice court judge.
Republican George C Rutledge also qualified for District 1 supervisor on Tuesday, Republican Randy Ellis filed to run for District 1 constable and two more candidates qualified to run for District 4 justice court judge: independent Jermandy Jackson and Republican Timothy “Tim” Tubb. Meanwhile, both interim District 1 election commissioner Robert Keltz and incumbent District 4 election commissioner Jacque "Jackie" Grayson have filed for re-election, leaving just one the District 2 election commissioner seat without a candidate as of Tuesday.
District 4 justice court will have contested race
Jackson, who unsuccessfully ran for sheriff against incumbent Sheriff Jim Johnson in the last election cycle, said he learned a lot from the previous attempt and hopes to cross the finish line this cycle.
Jackson previously worked in law enforcement at the Tupelo Police Department, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Verona Police Department, Shannon Police Department and Okolona Police Department. He is pursuing a master’s degree in criminal justice, which he said he would finish before the general election in November.
Jackson previously ran as a Democrat but was elected to run as an independent this cycle, mirroring Former District 4 Justice Court Judge Anthony Rogers, who resigned from the seat he won as a Democrat to run for Sheriff as an independent.
“I want to be nonpartisan. I want to belong to the people of Lee County,” Jackson said. “I want to ask the people what they want to see from a judge. It's about moving forward.”
This will be Tubb’s first attempt to run for elected office. He said he considered running for several different offices, including State House Representative and District 5 Lee County supervisor, but ultimately landed on District 4 justice court judge.
Tubb, a business owner, said he wanted to be able to see meaningful change in the county with the position.
“I asked myself, ‘How many lives can you touch from the bench?’” he said, adding he was a single father of two daughters and that the reason he was running was “because of them.”
Democrat Marcus Crump previously qualified to run for the District 4 justice court judge. Crump served a single term before losing to Rogers in the last election cycle.
District 1 supervisor picks up candidate, District 2 election commissioner seat without candidates
Republican George C Rutledge also qualified for District 1 supervisor on Tuesday, joining a wide candidate pool left by incumbent Republican District 1 supervisor Phil Morgan declining to seek re-election. Running alongside Rutledge are Republicans Daniel “Dan” Gale, William Richey and Hal Grissom. No Democrats or independents have filed to run for the seat, and primaries will be Aug. 8.
Ellis will run against incumbent Republican District 1 constable Joe Huckaby and Republican Malcomb Driskill.
All but one incumbent has filed for re-election. The District 2 election commissioner race was still without candidates as of Tuesday, but incumbent District 2 election commissioner Shelia Lansdell previously told the Daily Journal she planned to seek re-election. Election commissioner seats are nonpartisan elections and request a petition of signatures from registered voters from the commissioner’s district.
Prospective candidates have a little under three weeks to qualify for county office.
