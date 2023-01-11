djr-2021-02-06-news-qualifying-twp2

This file photo from February 2021 shows a copy of the qualifying statement of intent, a form candidates for municipal office are required to fill out. Two candidates seeking the seat as Lee County's next District 3 supervisor missed the deadline to file a campaign finance form for the upcoming special election. The form makes public sources of funding for people seeking office.

 THOMAS WELLS I DAILY JOURNAL

TUPELO — Four more candidates have qualified for various Lee County elected positions as of Tuesday, widening the candidate field for races to be the next District 1 supervisor and District 4 justice court judge.

Newsletters

caleb.mccluskey@djournal.com