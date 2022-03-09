TUPELO • The Lee County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to move two voting precincts during a Monday morning meeting.
The precinct previously located at Birmingham Ridge Fire Department in Saltillo was moved to Birmingham Ridge Baptist Church. The other moved precinct was formerly located at the American Legion Post No. 49 was moved to the Bel Air Center. Neither move affected the Lee County School Board special election this week, County Administrator Bill Benson said.
“It goes into effect in time for the June primary elections,” Benson said.
The county must give a 90-day notice before a precinct change can go into effect.
Benson said the reason for moving the Birmingham Ridge precinct was due to poor cellular and internet reception within the building due to its metal roof. Internet accessibility is crucial for the county’s voting equipment, he said, noting that the tablets poll workers use to scan identification needs internet to access the database.
Both the county and Tupelo were forced to move the second precinct, which was originally located at the Bel Air Center, to the American Legion post, in 2020 when the building was torn down. Benson said the center would be ready for the primary vote in June, so the county was ready to move the precinct back.
Benson said it was important that the county and city share the same voting precincts where possible. Tupelo Communications Director Scott Costello said when the city moved to the American Legion post it was temporary.
“When we went over to the American legion, it was temporary, so we will be at the Bel Air in the next election in three-and-a-half years,” he said, adding that for any special election between now and then the precinct would be at the Bel Air Center.