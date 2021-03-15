TUPELO • Lee County supervisors on Monday morning lifted the county’s partial mask mandate for people inside county-owned buildings, joining other state and local leaders who have relaxed safety requirements meant to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Supervisors voted 4-1 to remove the mandate for county property, but said that department heads or the government officials who control the day-to-day operations inside the individual county buildings could still enact mask mandates if they so chose.
For example, people conducting business inside the old Lee County Courthouse are no longer required to wear masks, but the Lee County tax assessor or the Lee County tax collector, whose offices are housed in the courthouse, could enact rules of their own requiring people to wear masks while in their respective offices.
This rule would also apply to the Lee County Justice Center, the Lee County Sheriff’s Adult Jail, the Lee County Board of Supervisors Center and county courts.
The county’s previous order only applied to county-owned buildings, not private businesses.
“We still encourage people to wear them, but we aren’t going to require them to do it anymore,” said District 5 Supervisor Billy Joe Holland.
District 4 Supervisor Tommie Lee Ivy, the only Democrat on the board, cast the lone dissenting vote. He said he believed the board should wait until more Lee County residents have been vaccinated before lifting safety measures.
“We’ve still got a lot of COVID-19 cases coming through,” Ivy told the Daily Journal.
The board’s decision to remove its mandate comes after Gov. Tate Reeves rolled back all state-imposed mandates and Mayor Jason Shelton announced the city would lift most of its mask mandate as well.
Even though public bodies in the area have relaxed mask mandates, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still recommends people continue wearing masks, remain six feet apart from others and avoid large crowds.