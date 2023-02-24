TUPELO — A Lee County property owner is pleading with county supervisors to make repairs to his road, but officials say it’s not theirs to fix.
During an hour-long public road hearing earlier this week — the first of its kind County Administrator Bill Benson said he can recall in two decades — supervisors heard arguments from Tupelo-based attorney Edwin Priest, who represents property owner Randy Butler, about why they should maintain an unmarked street along County Road 2538.
Priest, on Butler’s behalf, argued that the road, which is currently unnavigable by anything other than all-terrain vehicles, was built during the construction of the Natchez Trace Parkway and is currently under the county’s jurisdiction. If true, this would make its maintenance the county’s responsibility.
Butler owns 40 acres along that street.
“I don’t know how many times we’ve had to winch the side-by-side out of the rut and not being able to get it out,” Butler told supervisors. “I’ve owned this property for going on two years now and can’t get a stick of lumber hauled in. Just give me an access road that I can get in and out of. That is all I’m asking for.”
During his arguments, Priest showed the board several exhibits, including the most recent property deed, minutes from a supervisor’s board meeting in 1951 showing the agreement between Lee County and the National Park Service for the service road to be built and maintained by the county, and a survey of the property. District 19 Rep. Randy Boyd, who is also a licensed surveyor, also testified on Butler’s behalf.
Priest also produced a 1971 warranty deed he claims shows the county is liable for the road's maintenance.
“The United States of America has indicated that further construction of the parkway will be jeopardized unless Lee County makes adequate provisions for the connection and maintenance of these proposed crossings,” Priest read from minutes of a Sept. 3, 1951, meeting.
County Attorney Gary Carnathan, arguing on the county’s behalf, argued that the county had never maintained that street, and that it wasn’t their responsibility.
Carnathan asked Butler for proof that the county had ever maintained the road, claiming verbal and written correspondence was not enough to prove it. Carnathan said the 1951 agreement with the National Parks Service says the county must maintain the road until it is “abandoned” and argued that when the state legislature adopted Lee County’s road registry in 2000, the road was not a part of it.
“It appears to me, when you read (the legislation), that this board cannot allocate, work on or spend taxpayers’ dollars since July 1 of 2000 unless the road is on the county road register,” Carnathan said.
Ultimately, the board left the fate of Butler’s street undecided. Both Carnathan and Priest agreed to suspend the matter so they can “explore other options” before returning to the issue.
There was no expected timetable for the hearing to reconvene.
