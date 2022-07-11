TUPELO • Taxable property values in Lee County saw significant growth according to tax information provided by the county tax accessor, with only one municipality recording a decrease in values.
Over the last year, Lee County’s assessed values increased by a net $49 million, which Lee County officials said should translate into more revenue for the county in the coming fiscal year.
“Assessed values increasing shows that the county is growing, and that is good for everyone,” County Administrator Bill Benson said. “We are in the top 10 of property values in the state.”
Benson said he was unsure how much this increase would affect the county's overall ad valorem tax revenue, noting that other factors such as homestead and industrial tax exemptions can significantly impact how much revenue the county gets.
The majority of municipalities in Lee County also saw an increase in assessed value, with Tupelo seeing the most growth over the last year. It saw an increase of about $16.6 million in its assessed property values after a couple of years of stagnation in personal property. The city’s real property last saw a significant increase in 2020. However, the city’s personal property had not seen a jump since 2019.
Real property is land and any structures or other valuable investments that are physically attached to the land, such as crops and timber. Personal property includes all property not attached to the land, such as vehicles, inventory and anything a homeowner or company owns within its property. Personal property also includes intangible property such as bank accounts, franchises and intellectual property.
When asked why he believed there was a stark increase, Benson pointed to the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, among other factors.
While other Lee County municipalities saw growth in property values, Guntown’s values decreased by $124,000 over the last year. Benson said two commercial refrigerator manufacturers, Master-Built and Nor-Lake, moved most of their inventory from their factories, causing the dip in assessed personal property there. Master-Built moved a little over $1 million in inventory, and Nor-Lake moved about $340,000 out of Lee County.
Benson noted that, though Guntown’s assessed values would have shown growth along with other municipalities if not for the liquidation, the city’s real property values raised slightly.
“They just moved inventory. It may come back next year,” he said.
