TUPELO • Lee County School District officials plan to redraw district lines after census data revealed significant population changes in its current districts.
The Lee County School Board will hold a public hearing at 5 p.m. on Thursday at the school district office to discuss proposed changes to its voting map. District officials will present the maps along with census data during the meeting.
Those interested can find a copy of the proposed changes online or physically at the county office.
After the release of updated census data every decade, counties, municipalities and school districts must take stock of their shifting populations to ensure the districts are divided evenly. Any deviations of at least 10% over or under its ideal population make redistricting compulsory.
School board attorney Gary Carnathan said the school district had a deviation of 18%, according to census data, requiring the school board to redraw district lines before the next school board election. The changes will move some residents into different voting precincts or districts.
The board must complete and approve new district lines before the upcoming election when District 1 board member Hall Swann and District 2 board member Ronnie Bell are both up for re-election. Both were re-elected in 2016.
Board members serve six-year terms.
Oxford-based consulting firm Bridge & Watson, which is also handling the Lee County Board of Supervisors’ redistricting plans, is overseeing the redistricting project. Data provided by Bridge & Watson details the proposal for the new district lines.
Each district has an ideal population count of 7,623 voters. Census data has districts 1, 2 and 3 as overpopulated, while districts 4 and 5 are both under the ideal population.
If approved, the most significant changes to district lines will be seen in districts 1 and 5. District 1 has a current population of 8,140 people; Bridge & Watson’s plan cuts the population count to 7,771. District 5 has a current population of 6,757; the proposed plan adds 719 people to make up for the variance. Most of these additional residents will be pulled from District 3, along the outskirts of East Tupelo.
If approved, the proposed changes will cut the school district’s deviation in half to 7.6% and preserve the minority-majority district.
Superintendent Coke Magee said if there are no issues with the proposed changes, the school board will vote on the matter immediately after as a continuation of their previous board meeting.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.