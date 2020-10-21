TUPELO • The county’s tax collector recently told the Board of Supervisors that while permanent business closures have seen an uptick, he does not believe the economic hurdles of the COVID-19 pandemic have caused a significant spike in delinquent tax payments.
Leroy Belk briefed Lee County Supervisors earlier this month about the work of his office to collect taxes due.
“I think by and large we are in a very good position as far as our tax collections under the circumstances of what we’re dealing with right now,” Belk told the board.
Mobile home tax delinquency rates are about the same this year as they were last year, with about 84% of outstanding taxes collected, according to Belk.
The mobile home taxes collected amount to about $217,700, with about $41,000 outstanding.
The rate of unpaid taxes is up, however, for what Belk described as personal property taxes on businesses, although the tax collector didn’t find the increase alarming under the year’s circumstances.
“Even though we have a little more delinquency than we have had in the prior year, the report is not as bad as I thought it would,” Belk said. “To be going through this COVID situation and our businesses not being able to work as they are normally have, I think that is outstanding that we are in this position at this time
According to Belk, there is approximately $277,200 in outstanding business taxes out of about $23.5 million collected. That’s an increase of about $21,500 over last year’s outstanding payments, the tax collector said.
This year, 82 businesses have ceased operation, compared to 62 at this time last year. Belk warned supervisors that “we’re probably not going to collect that tax” from the shuttered businesses.
The tax collector told supervisors his office will continue to pursue unpaid taxes and “work with our businesses and our mobile home owners.”
Belk also advised supervisors his office has added payment kiosks in place and that the kiosks are now operational. Taxes can be paid and car tags renewed through these kiosks.
“We have made the step of adding that service to the taxpayers,” Belk said. “We just need to develop a little bit more and I think that will happen in the future.”