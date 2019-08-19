TUPELO • Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson has issued a letter of apology to the Tupelo chapter of the NAACP for a series of racist text messages he sent to a local county supervisor, according to the Rev. Chris Traylor, the local NAACP chapter president.
Traylor said he couldn’t give a copy of the letter to the Daily Journal until the executive committee of the chapter meets on a conference call on Thursday night to vote to accept the apology. Traylor and the other executive members of the NAACP first called for Johnson to apologize after a meeting last week. He also previously called for the board of supervisors to reprimand Johnson for the text messages.
Johnson did not immediately return a phone call Monday from a reporter seeking to ask him about the apology.
Members of the Lee County Board of Supervisors at their regular meeting Monday morning were divided on whether they viewed the messages as racist or if they planned to reprimand Johnson.
Tommie Lee Ivy, the lone black supervisor on the board, said he is “one hundred percent behind” the NAACP and that Johnson should also issue an apology to the board of supervisors.
“With a statement like this, it goes worldwide,” Ivy told the Daily Journal. “I thought we had come further than this, but we haven’t. The statement he made set us back to 1940. I’m just waiting to see what the NAACP does about it.”
Ivy said he is wants to see what the NAACP will say or do about Johnson before thinking about any action by supervisors in response to the sheriff's comment.
The Daily Journal first reported on Aug. 13 that Johnson sent the text messages last year to a county supervisor. They were obtained through a routine public records request.
In one of the text messages sent to District 1 Supervisor Phil Morgan, Johnson said a state legislator of Hispanic descent was “worse than a black person," because he could never be pleased.
District 5 Supervisor Tony Roper said he did not think the messages by the sheriff were racist and said “we’ve all made mistakes and said racist stuff.”
“The man who got this started ought to be ashamed of this,” Roper said. “He liked to have made a race issue out of it. I think this was a political move by Mr. (Phil) Morgan and the Daily Journal. I think we have a fine sheriff and we’re lucky to have him.”
Roper clarified he doesn’t have anything personal against Morgan, but said Morgan ought to be “ashamed to be a part of the Republican party.”
Roper said he doesn’t think the board should reprimand Johnson, and said it would be against the law for the board to do so, in the first place.
Morgan was absent at the supervisors' meeting Monday, but told the Daily Journal over the phone that he rebuts Roper’s claims and said there was no political intent involved with the text messages.
“The Daily Journal reached out to me and reached out to all of (the supervisors) for text messages between the sheriff and the board of supervisors," Morgan said. "I accommodated them because after speaking with the board attorney and the chancery clerk, they said it was best to release the text messages, and I didn’t have anything to hide.”
In more recent text messages obtained by the Daily Journal through a public records request, Johnson praised District 2 Supervisor Mike Smith after Smith publicly attacked the practice of black elected officials forming caucus organizations. Smith singled out the state’s minority supervisors’ caucus for criticism and tried to block Ivy from attending the caucus paid for by the county.
In text messages to Smith in late January and early February of this year, Johnson praised the District 2 supervisor and urged him not to apologize.
“Don’t give in,” Johnson wrote. “I support you.”
Later, Johnson wrote: “Whatever you do, please don’t let them back you down. You owe them nothing.”
Smith did eventually apologize for what he called “rude remarks.” He offered this apology in conjunction with remarks by the head of the local NAACP.
When asked about the latest text messages on Monday, Smith criticized the Daily Journal for publishing the text messages in its entirety and said he had “put that behind him.”
“I think it’s sorry for y’all to do this — to divide the community like this,” Smith said.
When asked what his response was to Johnson’s other text messages, Smith said he doesn’t read the Daily Journal, so he didn’t even know about the text messages. When asked if he would like to see the other messages in order for him to comment on them, he declined.
“I don’t care anything about reading them,” Smith said.
Smith did say he would consider meeting with the NAACP, but no one has reached out to him about meeting.
Similarly, District 3 Supervisor Billy Joe Holland said he hasn’t given much thought to the text messages, but said he also would be glad to meet with the NAACP.
“I don’t see the purpose of a reprimand. It wouldn’t hold any water,” Holland said.
County supervisors and the sheriff are independently elected by Lee County voters, but supervisors appropriate funding for the sheriff’s department.
On Monday, the board voted to approve the fourth quarter budget appropriations for the sheriff’s department.