In this file photo from August 2019, sanitation workers in Itawamba County demonstrate the use of the mechanical arm on a semi-automated garbage truck in Fulton. Lee County supervisors are pressing forward with a project that would swap out its fleet of garbage trucks for automated versions.
TUPELO • Lee County is continuing to move forward with plans to have all automated garbage trucks pick up trash for its customers.
The Lee County Board of Supervisors on Monday voted to give Bill Benson, the county administrator, the authority to advertise for bid proposals to purchase a new automated truck to add to its sanitation fleet.
Terry McGlaun, the director of Lee County Solid Waste, said that he currently has three automated trucks constantly running routes, one truck as a backup and two trucks that are currently being delivered to the county.
The county has tried to transition to automated trucks because there has long been a dearth of employees at the solid waste department available to operate a normal garbage truck. The staffing issues at the department have predated the COVID-19 pandemic, but the pandemic has made the staffing issues worse.
To operate a normal garbage truck, it requires a driver and at least one other employee to dump trash into the truck. For an automatic truck, all that’s needed is a driver.
The last automated truck the county purchased was $282,000, but county officials say that by eliminating employees, it can save money in the long run.
“If you figure in labor and manpower, you’re going to save money right off the bat,” McGlaun previously said.
The Solid Waste Department only serves residents in Lee County who do not live in the city limits of a municipality.
For customers to make sure that the automated trucks successfully pick up their trash, they should push their garbage within 5 feet from the road and point the bar or handle on the can toward the road.
Benson and McGlaun said that post cards are going out to notify county residents about how they should place their garbage on the road for pickup.